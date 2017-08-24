Now Is Your Last Chance to Grab a $10 Lifetime Pass for All U.S. National Parks

Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

Attention, nature nerds and lovers of all things outdoors: Run to a national park site, stat! You only have a few more days to take advantage of the National Park Service’s $10 senior lifetime pass.

One pass grants travelers age 62 and older free entrance for themselves and up to three adults (for the rest of their lives!) at thousands of locations managed by the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The national parks are also free for visitors of all ages during National Park Week in April.

After August 28, the price of the pass will jump to $80—the first time the fee has increased since 1994.

Now, Americans across the country are racing to get their hands on the last of the $10 passes, The Washington Post reports. Since the National Park Service announced the price increase last year, it has received more than 250,000 requests for passes, compared to a previous record of 33,000.

You can purchase your very own pass by visiting a federal recreation site, through snail mail, or online. Because some locations have run out of physical passes, the park service will accept a photo ID and an email confirmation of purchase as a form of entry. And once you have the pass in your hands, you’ll have a lifetime to explore the best national parks that are off the beaten path.

Even if you can’t make it to a park anytime soon, the most spectacular photographs of America’s national parks will certainly leave you awestruck.

[Source: Travel+Leisure]