icemanphotos

In the words of the Cold War Kids, “two weeks paid vacation won’t heal the damage done.” Granted, you might not have heard of the rock band before, they make a good point—two weeks is not the proper vacation length. Although shorter vacations do have plenty of benefits, researchers have finally pinpointed the precise minimum length your vacation should run.

As reported by LifeHacker, new research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies has finally found the perfect vacation length to maximize your relaxation and stress melting. Fifty-five participants took vacations of 14 days or longer for the study and periodically had their health and well-being assessed before, during, and after the trip.

Ultimately, the findings painted an interesting picture of ideal vacation length. Eight days is the minimum length that a vacation should be, they theorize because it’s the length of time it takes for someone to forget about their work stress and responsibilities.

There is also a limit to vacation bliss; day 11 is when there is an acute drop off in enjoyment as the vacationers develop a homesickness and longing for their regular routines.

The study also cited a prior study about the increased mortality risk associated with not taking a yearly vacation. So, take that time off, we already know that it boosts your career. If you can’t make up your mind on a locale, why not go to Europe? It might only cost you 99 bucks, after all.

[Source: LifeHacker]