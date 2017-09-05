Content continues below ad

Rental car rip offs

Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock

Yes, you may be driving in unfamiliar territory, but that's still no reason to pay for the car rental insurance at exorbitant rates, according to GoCompare Money. Avoid their damage waiver fees as well, regardless of how convincing the counter agent may be. Instead, check with your credit card issuer: Often the company will cover your damages. Also, your own car insurance may offer an alternative.