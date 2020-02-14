Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

This Is What Happens to Uneaten Plane Food After Landing

Madeline Wahl
Tasty meal served on board of airplane on the table Aureliy/Getty Images

The answer may surprise you.

After taking out your neck pillow and getting comfortable in your seat (while knowing the proper etiquette around reclining your airplane seat, of course), it’s time to relax. You’ve already heard the stories of why you shouldn’t eat airplane food (and no, it’s not because of how it tastes), but let’s say you’ve made the conscious decision to order an in-flight meal. What happens once you’re finished with your food but there’s still a bit leftover?

The unfortunate reality is that most uneaten foods are incinerated or end up in landfills. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association with a membership of around 290 airlines, in 2018, airlines in the United States and across the globe created 6.1 million tonnes (the equivalent of 6.7 million U.S. tons) of waste. This is an increase from the previous year in 2017 when airlines created 5.7 million tonnes (the equivalent of 6.3 million U.S. tons) of waste. As more people are traveling, the IATA estimates that in the next decade, the amount of waste could double. This is a huge issue globally, as more people flying means more people generating waste. For perspective, according to the United States Environment Protection Agency, “40.7 million tons of food waste was generated in 2017.” Of that 40.7 million tons, only 6.3 percent was composted.

Thankfully, airlines are now recognizing the need to help reduce waste and recycle. Airlines like Alaska Airlines, Air New Zealand, JetBlueRyanair, and Qantas are committed to reducing waste through innovative practices and ambitious goals like encouraging passengers to bring refillable water bottles and rolling out coffee cups made with plant-based materials instead of plastics.

So what can you do, personally? One thing you could do is reduce the number of times you fly—like when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg decided to travel across the ocean instead of boarding a plane last August. More people are learning about the Swedish flygskam, or “flight shame,” which discourages people from flying and instead encourages more economical modes of transportation. It’s taken off across Europe and is slowly moving across the pond to the states. Luckily, there are even more simple swaps to help you reduce your carbon footprint further.

If you’re not in the mood to eat plane food, you’re not alone. The late chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain refused to eat airplane food, telling Bon Appetit, “No one has ever felt better after eating plane food. I think people only eat it because they’re bored.” Now, read on for even more airplane trivia you’ve always wondered about.

Aureliy/Shutterstock

Secrets to Getting a Better Airline Meal

Sorbis/shutterstock

Airlines with the Best (and Worst) Food

Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock

Hidden Features on Airplanes You Had No Idea Existed

Originally Published on sitename.com

Madeline Wahl
Madeline Wahl is a Digital Associate Editor/Writer at RD.com. Previously, she worked for HuffPost and Golf Channel. Her writing has appeared on HuffPost, Red Magazine, McSweeney's, Pink Pangea, The Mighty, and Yahoo Lifestyle, among others. More of her work can be found on her website: www.madelinehwahl.com