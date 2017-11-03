This Is the Real Reason Why Hotel Rooms Have Bibles

Alexey Rotanov/Shutterstock

Traveling may feel unpredictable at times, but seasoned globetrotters can always count on one standard comfort: the Bible in their hotel room. In fact, few things are more reliable than finding the religious text tucked away in your bedside drawer. But have you ever thought about how they got there? (By the way, the nightstand might be one of the germiest spots in your hotel room.)

We can thank Gideon International for this sacred hotel amenity. The organization was formed in 1899 after two traveling salesmen met in a hotel room, and by 1908, it was distributing Bibles to hotels around the U.S. Members of Gideon International often met with the managers of new hotels, presented them with a free copy of the Bible, and offered to quip every room in the hotel with a copy, too. Thus, the dependable hotel room Bible spread across the nation.

You’ll be a little more hard-pressed to find a Bible in your hotel room drawer these days, however. In fact, the number of hotels that provide these religious materials has dropped by about 15 percent. In 2006, 95 percent of hotels provided a Bible at your bedside. Now, only 79 percent do, according to a survey from STR, a hospitality analytics company.

Some speculate that hotels are now trying to attract millennials, who are reportedly the least religious generation in American history. That said, it seems as though Wi-Fi connections have replaced Bibles as the new norm; about 98 percent of hotels now offer in-room Wi-Fi.

