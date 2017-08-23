Courtesy DeltaAirport horror stories are a dime a dozen. Maybe you managed to get lost at the world’s largest airport. Maybe you didn’t make the most of your layover and now you’re just covered in Auntie Anne’s pretzel salt and regret. Or maybe, y’know, your flight was delayed. All of these things could happen to anyone.

Courtesy DeltaBut, more likely than not, your nearest airport isn’t literally the worst. Unless you are one of the unfortunate souls who is near LaGuardia.

Courtesy DeltaLaGuardia airport is the smallest of the New York City-area airports and the closest to Manhattan. It carries on its existence in Queens, holding the title of single most frequently delayed airport in the Unites States, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Courtesy DeltaBut fortunately, this sad, sad title may be a thing of the past for LaGuardia, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled designs for a massive overhaul for the pit of airborne despair.

Courtesy DeltaThe news of the improvements will be music to the ears of the 28+ million passengers who pass through LaGuardia last year. The renovations will include four billion dollars contributed by the New York and New Jersey Port Authorities, and an additional 3.4 billion dollars contributed by Delta Airlines.

Courtesy DeltaThe project will include upgrades to the current facilities (new jetways, pedestrian bridges, lounge space), as well as two entirely new C and D terminals.

Courtesy DeltaThe project is expected to be completed by 2021. No word if the improvements will include airport robots.

Courtesy Delta

[Source: Travel + Leisure]