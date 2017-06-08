Home suite cabin

Courtesy YMCA of the RockiesThe first YMCA of the Rockies visitors pitched tents, but today you can stay in super affordable lodge rooms, comfortable cabins—all with porches, many with fireplaces—set in the woods and around meadows, and in extra-spacious vacation homes, including one with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, big enough for a family reunion. (Family reunions and group get togethers are so popular here that the Y has services available to print group T-shirts and have family portraits taken.)