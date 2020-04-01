We're all trying to be instant experts on germs and bacteria right now. Here's what you need to know.

There are lots of theories floating around right now in the time of coronavirus about what kills bacteria and what doesn’t. We’re here with the definitive guide so you can be confident your house is really clean—or if it isn’t, you’ll know what to do.

Does bleach kill bacteria and viruses?

It does—and it’s one of the best ways to do the job, says Abe Navas, general manager of Emily’s Maids, a house cleaning service in Dallas. In fact, your household bleach can be used as a disinfectant. According to a study published in Oncology Times, the active ingredient in bleach is hypochlorous acid—an ingredient that works in a similar manner to fevers. It unfolds the proteins in the bacteria, which is just one way that it kills all those germs. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines (CDC), you should mix 1/3 cup bleach with one gallon of water, use it to clean non-porous surfaces, and leave it on for at least 1 minute so it can work its magic.

Does hydrogen peroxide kill bacteria?

Commercially available 3% hydrogen peroxide is a stable and effective disinfectant,” per the CDC. Hydrogen peroxide takes five minutes to work, and it works well against norovirus, according to the EPA.

Does heat kill bacteria?

It does, and it’s one of the easiest ways to combat bacteria, says Jessica Samson of The Maids. “You can use your dishwasher and clothes to kill bacteria quickly,” Samson says. Most dishwashers feature a sanitize cycle, a final rinse with a temperature of 150 degrees, which kills up to 99.99 percent of germs. “You can disinfect pet bowls, scrub pads, and some plastic kids’ toys in the dishwasher,” Samson says. Heat from the dryer is also effective at killing germs, Saskia Popescu, a senior infection prevention epidemiologist at Honor Health in Phoneix told NPR. “One-hundred to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes in a dryer tends to kill most microorganisms on clothing.” While you’re at it, toss those stuffed animals and throw blankets in along with any germ-infected laundry into a hot dryer to purify and sanitize the items. Just avoid putting these 14 things in your dryer.

Does steam kill bacteria?

A steam cleaner or garment steamer can be used to disinfect your carpets and items you can’t throw in the wash, Samson says. “Steam can kill up to 99.9% of dust mites, germs, and bacteria,” she says. This includes E. coli, salmonella, staph bacteria, and other microorganisms. The steam cleaners turn tap water into deep cleaning vapor via heat. To be effective, the steam needs to heat to at least 175 degrees Fahrenheit and be applied for at least three minutes. But make sure you don’t use it on anything that may be damaged by the heat, such as water-based paint or marble.

Does burning sage kill bacteria?

Most of it, according to a study published in J Ethnopharmacol. Burning sage, AKA smudging, will kill airborne bacteria by up to 94 percent and will keep the room bacteria-free for up to 24 hours. No longer just a spiritual, hippie ritual, this can be applied to real-life for anyone who wants a relatively easy way to clear the air. (Note that you’ll still need to wipe down surfaces and fabrics with an effective cleaner for a bacteria-free room.)

Does gargling saltwater kill bacteria?

A long-honored home remedy to sore throats and mouth sores, this may work, but there haven’t been enough studies to definitively prove it, according to Medical News today. A study from 2010 found that children who gargled with salt water for two times a day for three weeks had significantly reduced levels of bacteria in their mouths than those who used a placebo. But don’t get your hopes up. The simple saltwater gargle wasn’t as effective at killing bacteria as medical mouthwashes.

Does Pine-Sol kill bacteria?

This household cleaner is effective against gram-negative bacteria if it’s used in relatively high concentrations, according to ScienceDirect. Just make sure you check the label to see how much Pine oil is inside the cleaner. Pine-Sol (the brand) contains between 8 to 12 percent pine oil (that’s a good thing), while other imitations may contain mixtures derived from pine oil rather than pine oil (not so good).

Does ammonia kill bacteria?

We’ve got bad news for you. The eco-friendly ammonia isn’t technically a disinfectant, according to the EPA and Tufts University. That’s because it doesn’t kill staphylococcus bacteria. But there’s a little good news: while it won’t kill bacteria, this is still a great glass cleaner, so don’t toss it just yet.

Does vinegar kill bacteria?

Studies have found that vinegar can reduce the number of bacteria like salmonella if you’re using it for 15 minutes or more—which is a lot of time to scrub! And there’s another catch: Other studies found that vinegar isn’t as effective as chemical products like Lysol and Bleach. In fact, vinegar isn’t on the EPA’s certified disinfectant list. Here are 8 things you should never clean with vinegar. Next, read on to find out the 4 proven cleaners that kill coronavirus, according to Consumer Reports.

