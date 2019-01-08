How Much Money Amazon Employees Really Make

Terry Harris/Shutterstock

Amazon shipped more than 5 billion items through Amazon Prime worldwide in 2017—and that number is only growing. With so many people relying on the online store, there are just as many working behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly. Employee pay at Amazon, however, hasn’t always had a stellar record in past years.

Of course, pay varies depending on what type of role you have at the company. According to Glassdoor, 35 self-reported Amazon salaries for fulfillment and warehouse associates range from $12 to $18. Corporate employees, however, make significantly more. Software engineers make over $100,000 along with marketing and product managers, per Glassdoor. Amazon also offers various perks for their workers including discounts on Amazon purchases and holiday overtime pay.

In 2017, half of Amazon's more than half a million employees were paid less than $28,446. Meanwhile, CEO Jeff Bezos faced criticism for earning more than $1.68 million that year. Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, acknowledged the pay disparity. Amazon announced in October of 2018 the introduction of a new $15 minimum wage for more than 350,000 total employees. The pay bump affects part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees.