TMI Guy or Girl aka the one who shares too much

GaudiLab/ShutterstockTMI, as you likely know, stands for "too much information," but it's not just an acronym, according to April Masini, relationship and etiquette expert, it's an office scourge. Does anyone really want to know where you are in your menstrual cycle? Or how your fantasy football team did over the weekend? Or that you're on the cabbage-soup-cleanse? If you even had to think about it, you actually might be TMI Guy, in which case, please listen: Forcing too much information on your coworkers is an easy mistake to make because there isn't all that much personal information that your coworkers should, or should want to, know about you. So just keep in mind that in the office, sharing is not caring. As Masini explains, it's not only annoying, it's downright offensive in that it pushes the limits of acceptable personal boundaries. And while you're at it, curb those probing personal questions you ask your co-workers. No one likes a mosey Nelly. A better tactict? Try these strategies to help build trust with your co-workers.