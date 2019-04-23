Skip links
Former Employees Say These Are the Best (and Worst) Jobs at Walmart

You might be surprised to learn what some former employees think about is the absolute worst role.

Walmart: it’s the place where you can pick up milk, a mattress, and even get advice on your tax return along with these other services you never know you could get at Walmart. But as great as Walmart is for shoppers, it’s not always the best place to work for employees… unless of course, you get one of the better jobs at the superstore. There’s a lot of work that goes into making a Walmart run smoothly and former employees definitely say some positions are better than others.

If you’re looking for a fun career at Walmart, getting a job as a manager is the way to go. According to GoBankingRates.com, pharmacy managers, shift managers, and assistant managers get decent salaries and additional compensation. Store managers themselves can earn up to $250,000 a year, with great compensation packages. That’s not to say the job is a walk in the park—store managers only earn the big bucks if their store makes performance goals, and they’re in charge of all store operations including delegating work, analyzing sales data, and coordinating merchandise shipment. Former employees also say working dairy and filling the fridges with milk and eggs is one of the less stressful sales job at the stores.

So what about the worst job at Walmart? Some former employees on Reddit say cashier is the worst position. You’re standing in one place for a long time, the hours are sporadic, and the pay is about $10 an hour, per Glassdoor. But one of the absolute worst jobs according to some is one that Walmart is known for: store greeter. According to former employees, door greeters, who used to be known for smiling and handing out stickers, now have to check receipts as customers are leaving. Costco employs the same practice, though not for the reason you think.

It seems like there are still some pretty sweet gigs you can get working for Walmart. Though you have to be prepared for anything—here are some of the craziest things Walmart employees have ever seen.

