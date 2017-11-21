Halfpoint/Shutterstock

Among all of the common mistakes to avoid in retirement, finding the right place to live probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But if your retirement plan involves skipping off to a beach house in Florida the minute you turn 65, you might want to rethink your relocation. Florida might seem like the obvious choice, but you can get more bang for your buck in Pittsburgh, according to a recent ranking by Bankrate.

Data crunchers at Bankrate used the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index to score the 50 largest U.S. cities according to their retirement potential. The scores were based on metrics such as health care quality, crime rates, living costs, weather, public transportation, cultural amenities, and well-being of local seniors.

Overall, Pittsburgh was ranked the best place to retire, the study found. The city’s low cost of living and crime rates—paired with high-quality health care and a large population of residents over age 65—earned it the No. 1 spot. (But surprisingly enough, 65 isn’t the perfect age to retire.)

Meanwhile, the cities of Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, and Providence, Rhode Island fell in the top 5 best places in America to retire. You’ll never run out of things to do in Boston, and the climate in Los Angeles is tough to beat. Plus, the seniors living in Denver report outstanding well-being.

As for the worst? You might want to avoid settling in Memphis or Louisville, Kentucky; they ranked near the bottom due to their below-average scores for health care and things to do.

City life isn’t for everyone, though. Looking for a bit more, well, peace and quiet? We recommend one of the 10 best small towns in America to retire.

[Source: Bankrate]