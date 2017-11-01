Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock

Are you secretly looking for a job while you still have one? You’ll probably agree that job applications can require your full-time attention in and of themselves. Sure, the quiet evening hours could be a productive time to wrap up some applications—outside of coworkers’ prying eyes. But submitting your resume and cover letter after work might actually backfire, new research says.

Data crunchers at TalentWorks recently examined over 1,600 job applications across a wide range of industries and experience to determine the best (and worst!) times to apply for a job. According to their analysis, applications received at 7:30 p.m. were the least likely to lead to an interview. And what’s worse, those who sent applications anytime after 4 p.m. only had a 5 percent chance of landing the job. These resume mistakes could seriously cost you the job, too.

But here’s the good news: Paying attention to the time you fire off that application can boost your odds, too. The best time to apply for a job was between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to TalentWorks; doing so could make you five times more likely to score an interview. Just make sure you send the application in the morning of your employers’ time zone—not yours.

The researchers at TalentWorks have one more nugget of advice: Try to apply for a position within three to four days of the job posting. Combining these two tips increases your odds of getting the job by nearly 40x, they report.

Now that you’ve landed the coveted interview, here’s how to nail the trickiest questions. Good luck!

[Source: Business Insider]