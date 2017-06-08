Authoritative Aries (March 21–April 19) shutterstock (2)If you're looking for what makes the Zodiac signs attractive, for Aries, it's never slacking off. Aries will always give everything they've got in an effort to out-do the competition. "They have stamina unlike any other sign," astrologer Dr. Athena Perrakis explains, "and when they have a goal in front of them, they go after it 200 percent." Starting enterprises of their own or being in high-level positions are characteristic of an Aries. "Good career options for Aries include managerial or ownership positions, since they often question authority. Also good for Aries are 'people' positions in Human Resources, because they are very intuitive and often accurate in their assessments of character and aptitude." Other than their drive and ambition, Aries also heavily rely on instinct, and rarely are they wrong. Famous Aries: J.P. Morgan

Money-minded Taurus (April 20–May 20) shutterstock (2)Let it rain, let it rain! Taurus knows how to turn a dollar bill into a fat check. People who fall within these zodiac sign dates are very adept at calculations and make great financial advisers, investors, and accountants. Read about the 13 things IRS agents won't tell you about your taxes. "Taurus is the money manager of the zodiac," Dr. Perrakis says. "They are shrewd, intuitive, and conservative; never one to waste people's time or money." It's probably not surprising, then, that the founder of Facebook, one of the world's largest companies and one of the wealthiest men on the planet, is a Taurus. Famous Taurus: Mark Zuckerberg

The genius of Gemini (May 21–June 20) shutterstock (2)Be careful when you open your mouth around a Gemini, because they will certainly have something clever to say right back. "Gemini is the sign of the intellect," Dr. Perrakis says. "Gemini is extremely good at articulating complex ideas in ways that people can understand, so they make fantastic teachers and translators." Because Geminis tend to be so intelligent and so eloquent, they also do well as professors and public speakers. Ever one for debate, the Gemini can also take the form of a politician or debater. Take, for example, one of the most recognizable news correspondents and analysts of our time: Famous Gemini: Anderson Cooper

Content continues below ad

Caring Cancer (June 21–July 22) shutterstock (2)Cancers are very emotional, loving signs. As such, they can easily see into the hearts, minds, and souls of others. For this sign, life's purpose is taking care of others—especially family. What do you think are the secrets to having a happy, healthy family? "They are excellent chefs," says the astrologer, "and you often see them as restaurant owners or managers, because people feel safe being close to them, and Cancers naturally nurture anyone around them. They also excel at positions like nursing and home care, or anywhere a beautiful bedside manner is needed." One of the most charitable, warm-hearted English royals fits this description to a tee. Famous Cancer: Princess Diana (Here's how Diana's sons William and Harry are keeping her memory alive 20 years later.)

Follow the Leo (July 23–August 22) shutterstock (2)Leos have the will to do anything they want, and the charisma to make it happen. They are outstanding multitaskers who want to take on the world. "Their charisma, intelligence, stamina, positive energy, and strength make them admirable leaders," Dr. Perrakis explains. "There are many Leo presidents, senators, musicians, CEOs, and teachers. Natural leaders, Leos are able to bring out the best in almost anyone!" Leos like to be at the top of the pecking order, partly because they love the spotlight and also because people naturally follow Leos. Famous Leo: Barack Obama

Eagle-eyed Virgo (August 23–September 22) shutterstock (2)Virgos are legendary workaholics. Check out these 8 subtle signs you're more of a workaholic than you think. Work can bring them the utmost happiness or incredible stress. If they are doing well at work, they are perfectly content. Because Virgos harp on their professional lives so much, they have the tendency to over-analyze everything and look into the most minute details. For these reasons, Virgos often make great writers, editors, stylists, and even detectives. The perfect makings of a murder mystery! (These are the best classic books based on your zodiac sign.) Famous Virgo: Agatha Christie

Content continues below ad

The Libra(l) Arts (September 23–October 22) shutterstock (2)"Libra seeks balance and harmony and are a pleasure (and in my opinion, a necessity!) in the workplace," Dr. Perrakis informs. "They naturally gravitate to the dramatic arts and make incredible musicians, actors, and filmmakers." Libras also have the virtues of being patient, open-minded, and easy to get along with. So in addition to being performers and artists themselves, they also make great instructors of students of the arts. Famous Libra: Ray Charles

Soulful Scorpio (October 23–November 21) shutterstock (2)Scorpio is all about intimacy—not just on a romantic level, but on an emotional level. Brooding and deep, Scorpios often think on life's problems and sympathize greatly with other people. They are able to establish trusted and lasting connections. Dr. Perrakis posits, "Scorpio makes a gifted therapist or psychologist because they intuitively understand the inner workings of the human psyche. And they are very good at keeping secrets!" These are 9 signs you should consider seeing a therapist. You can also often find them taking on roles of activism or humanitarian efforts. Famous Scorpio: Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Searching Sagittarius (November 22–December 21) shutterstock (2)"Sagittarius is a lover of freedom and resists any restrictions," asserts astrologer Perrakis. This sign does not like to be boxed in or inhibited by traditions or rules. However, people who fall within these zodiac sign dates also like to achieve and work as part of a team. "Managerial and ownership positions of companies with progressive policies and relaxed environments appeal to Sagittarius and their wanderlust," she says. You may likely also find a Sagittarius working outdoors. So who do we know that's a total rule-breaker, trendsetter, and status-seeker? Famous Sagittarius: Jay-Z

Content continues below ad

Corporate Capricorn (December 22–January 19) shutterstock (2)Capricorn is always after the most prestigious positions, the highest awards, and the greatest praise. "Capricorn wants only one thing in life: to achieve," says Dr. Perrakis. "Jobs where the path to promotion is clear will always seduce a Capricorn. Here's the one skill you need to get a promotion. They also need to feel that the promotion will be based on honest merit. Jobs that combine possibility for advancement with a mission of service suit them best." There is perhaps no more perfect an example of a Capricorn in the workplace than the very first director of the F.B.I. Famous Capricorn: J. Edgar Hoover

Adaptable Aquarius (January 20–February 18) shutterstock (2)Pick a card, any card! An Aquarius can handle anything thrown their way. This sign is the jack-of-all-trades. "They excel in all professions once their confidence and life experience teach them of their own power and possibility," Dr. Perrakis shares. "Reflective and detail-oriented, they also appreciate an ethic of service and community development in their jobs. Though they can excel at nearly anything they put their mind to, an Aquarius feels most fulfilled when performing humanitarian work. Fighting for social equality and women's rights, for example, is a terrific life path for an Aquarius. Famous Aquarius: Susan B. Anthony

Imaginative Pisces (February 19–March 20) shutterstock (2)"Pisces is the keeper of the imagination of the zodiac," Dr. Perrakis concludes. "It is the 'child' archetype of the zodiac. Pisces never loses its wonder [or] its ability to believe." Pisces can make wonderful artists as well as teachers, counselors, psychics, and astrologers! Because Pisces is so sensitive, creative and childlike, it definitely won't surprise you that the most famous children's author was one. Famous Pisces: Dr. Seuss Check out the world's first museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss!

Content continues below ad