If You Want to Make Money, Don’t Pick Any of These College Majors

As it turns out, that Underwater Basket Weaving Degree from Greendale Community College isn’t likely to make you the big bucks. Neither is that degree in Culinary Pugilism from Faber College or that Comedic Arts degree from Emerson College. At least, according to a new study from The Cashlorette.

The study, first reported by Yahoo Finance, dives into the nitty gritty financial numbers behind college degrees. The research took into account median incomes and unemployment rates from U.S. adults with bachelor’s degrees in 173 common areas of study to determine the rankings. On the college search yourself? This map shows you the most selective colleges in each state.

The most valuable college majors tended to be S.T.E.M.-heavy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), while the least valuable degrees skewed more toward the humanities.

Filling out the top five: Petroleum Engineering ($134,841 median, 2.38 percent unemployment), Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Sciences/Administration ($116,642, 2.67 percent), Geological/Geophysical Engineering (99,029, 1 percent), Mining/Mineral Engineering ($104,557, 2.7 percent), Naval Architecture/Marine Engineering ($103,695, 2.78 percent).

If you want job security, go into the lucrative field of rocks—and pay for that rocks degree with one of these weird college scholarships. Rocks have been around for a while. Don’t seem to be going anywhere.

And filling out the bottom five: Studio Arts ($42,231, 5.38 percent), Human Services/Community ($41,478, 5.45 percent) Organization, Composition/Rhetoric ($45,595, 6.58 percent) Miscellaneous Fine Arts ($47,051, 7.46 percent), and Clinical Psychology (43,093, 8.06 percent).

As of 2015, the United States median income was estimated at $56,516. If your days of matriculation have passed you by, maybe focus on saving money now by avoiding this common mistake that might be bleeding you dry or maybe try flipping this $10 mansion for a big profit.

Fortunately, money is the only determining factor when it comes to happiness. Sorry, rhetoricians.