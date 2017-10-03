Anna Grigorjeva/Shutterstock

Some Americans are lucky enough to live in the South, where winters are mild and snow is rarely an issue. The rest of us are stuck spending at least three months of the year driving slowly through snow and slush. On top of that, there’s all the time you spend—unnecessarily—warming up and defrosting your car. This is why you don’t need to waste time idling your car before driving. Regardless, your normal commute ends up being annoyingly extended every winter.

We feel your pain. Luckily, Buzzfeed shared a hack that may speed up that defrosting time without any additional work on your part. All you need to do is be mindful of where you park for the night (unless you park in a garage, in which case you don’t understand the struggles that overnight frost can bring). If you park with the front of your car facing east, the sun will naturally warm up your car, melting any ice and frost on the windshield as it rises. Street parkers, you may be hesitant, thinking about the ordeal of finding a parking spot that faces the right direction. If it does become a problem, this new Google Maps parking feature can help you find a space within minutes.

Of course, there is the issue of when the sun rises in the winter. Shorter days mean that you may need to leave for work before the sun comes up, and you may not even see the sun come out on cloudy days. No worries: We’ve got a simple defrosting solution that can get you on the road fast during those gloomy winter days.

[Source: Buzzfeed]