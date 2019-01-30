Why Elon Musk Thinks It’s OK to Walk out of Meetings

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Elon Musk basically runs a small empire. The fact that he's CEO of multiple successful companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company, to name a few) means that he has great time management skills and knows how to manage his employees to work as efficiently as possible. But, one of the rules Musk uses to keep everyone on schedule is something that might get you fired if you tried it at your job.

That rule: walk out of a meeting if you’re not adding any value to it. Musk isn’t a huge fan of meetings and he believes that too many can prevent growth. He wants all of his employees to be aware of how valuable their time is. If an employee has been invited to a meeting and realizes a few minutes in that they won’t be of any help to resolve the issue at hand, they should get up, leave, and get back to accomplishing a more important task.

“It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time,” Musk said in an email he sent to his employees at Tesla.

"It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time," Musk said in an email he sent to his employees at Tesla.

It's one of his "productivity recommendations" to help his team meet their substantial goals. And clearly, having fewer meetings and making them optional to attend is working.