How big or small do you write? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock You'd be surprised to see what your handwriting says about you. Did you know big, outgoing personalities tend to write in large letters, and shy, introverted types prefer to write small? If you have average-sized writing, it demonstrates a strong ability to focus and concentrate. These are hidden strengths of being an introvert.

How much do you space your words? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock People who leave large spaces between their words enjoy freedom and independence, while those who squeeze their words together tend to like the company of others. If your words are totally jammed together, you might be intrusive or have the tendency to crowd people. (Speaking of what your handwriting says about you, here's what your social media says about you.)

How much pen pressure do you use? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock While a very heavy pen pressure can suggest tension and anger; a moderately heavy pressure is a sign of commitment. A soft pressure means you're empathetic and sensitive; you might also lack vitality, according to one National Pen Company study. These are other signs you have incredible empathy.

How do you dot your "i's"? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock If you dot your "i's" high on the page you likely have an active imagination. A closely dotted "i" is the mark of an organized and detail-oriented mind. If you dot your "i's" to the left, you might be a procrastinator. And if you dot your "i's" with a circle, you likely have playful and childlike qualities. This is how doodling makes you smarter.

How legible is your signature? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock Sign your documents accordingly: A legible signature is a sign of confidence and comfort in one's own skin, while an illegible signature is the mark of a private or hard-to-read person. (While we're on the topic of signatures, did you hear that the royal family isn't allowed to give out autographs?)

Which way does your handwriting slant? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock Did you know you can tell what your handwriting says about you by the direction of its slant? A right slant means you like to meet and work with new people, while a left slant means you prefer to keep to yourself. Left slanters also tend to be reserved and introspective.

How do you cross your "t's"? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock Your "t's" have a lot to do with what your handwriting says about you. If you cap off your "t's" with a long cross, you're likely determined and enthusiastic, possibly with stubborn tendencies. If you use a short cross, however, it could be because you're lazy. If you cross you lowercase "t's" up high, you likely have many goals and aim high. If you cross them low, it could mean it's time to raise the bar for yourself; low crossers tend to aim low as well.

How do you loop your lowercase "l"? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock A widely looped "l" suggests you're relaxed and spontaneous, while a narrow or retraced "l" means you might be restricting yourself. (Here are some healthy ways to loosen up and relax.)

What do your "y" hooks look like? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock The hook on your lowercase "y" is a huge indicator of personality. A broad loop means you've got a large circle of friends, while a slender loop suggests you're more selective with whom you allow close to you. (Here's how to make friends as an adult.) A short hook means you're a homebody, while a long hook could be a signal of wanderlust.

Are your letters pointed or rounded? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock Whether or not your words are rounded or pointed also plays a role in what your handwriting says about you. Pointed letters are a sign of an intelligent person who might be holding back aggression. Rounded letters signal creativity and artistic ability. These are science-backed ways to boost creative thinking.

How quickly do you write? Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock If you write quickly, it's highly likely that you're impatient and dislike wasting time. (Here are some ways to be more patient.) If you take your time getting your words down, you are self-reliant and methodical.

You might have a big head if... Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock If you write the letter 'I' (as a pronoun) much larger than any other capital letter, you might be arrogant. (Here are some ways you can still brag without sounding arrogant.)

