Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

Work & Career

How to Answer the 11 Hardest Interview Questions

Joe McKinley
woman being interviewed Mangostar/Shutterstock

Hiring experts and corporate recruiters tell you how to answer interview questions that leave many candidates tongue-tied.

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You already know that making a good first impression in a job interview is extremely important, but how, exactly, is the question. The answer lies in how to answer interview questions. Here are three things you want to be prepared to do with your answers in that first interview, per Rafe Gomez, co-owner of VC Inc. Marketing and creator of the audiobook What’s In It For ME? A Powerful New Job Interview Strategy to Get You Hired in Today’s Challenging Economy:

  1. Present yourself as someone who has researched and understands the unique needs, goals, and challenges of the hiring company.
  2. Present yourself as someone whose skills and experience can be the solution the organization needs.
  3. Present yourself as someone who can help the person who’s handling the recruiting to end the interview process, and save significant time and money by doing so.

To accomplish these three things, you need to know how to answer interview questions that prove that you are not just smart, but that you can think on your feet. Here are some of the tougher questions candidates commonly get asked in interviews, and strategies for answering them.

What’s your biggest weakness?

“Don’t lie, dance around this, or avoid it—be totally honest,” Gomez advises. “However, also point out that this weakness has not gotten in the way of your ability to deliver measurable, valuable, and profitable results for your previous or current employers.” Follow up your answer by sharing anecdotes and data-based evidence of these results. “By taking this approach, you’ve steered the conversation where you want it to be: presenting yourself as someone whose skills and experience can be a solution to help that company (and the head of the department where you’d be working) to meet its needs, achieve its goals, and overcome its challenges.”

Why are you leaving your current job?

“The real reason may be that your soon-to-be ex-manager is emotionally manipulative or you are just tired of doing the work, but a blunt answer you’d share with friends generally isn’t considered appropriate for interviews,” says Tasia Duske, CEO of Museum Hack. Instead, answer in a way that shines the best light on all parties involved. “Saying, ‘I’m looking for a new challenge’ is far better than ‘I’m bored!'” she suggests. “Or in the manager example, you can say, ‘We have different approaches to work and I’m looking to join a team that values transparency and integrity.'” Looking for something new and different? Here are some weird jobs you didn’t know you could apply for.

Tell me about yourself

“This is best answered by a short story about your ‘brand,’ who and what you are, what you’re really great at doing, what you’re known for, what you’re passionate about,” says Rick Fishman, president of The Career Coach. “Do not sound like you’re reading your resume word for word; let your personality show. Companies want to hire people who they like and who they feel will best fit in with their team.” If this question always stumps you, check out this additional advice from execs from Fortune 500 companies on how to answer “tell me about yourself.”

Why should we hire you?

While this a standard question for hiring managers, it’s often extremely hard for applicants, says Jagoda Wieczorek, HR Manager at ResumeLab. “Most people don’t know how to spotlight their strong traits without sounding like a salesman, but what’s important to understand is that a job interview isn’t the place to be shy,” she says.”Bring up real-life wins from previous roles, and explain how your experience can translate into value for the prospective company.”

Tell me about your experience

“Be able to speak about your resume and career history, know your dates of employment and reasons for your job changes, highlight accolades and promotions when you speak,” says Heidi Terzo, talent acquisition specialist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center. “If you were let go from a position or have a gap on your resume, keep your explanation brief, honest and be able to articulate what you learned from that experience or that you have resolved any issues and are now ready to move forward,” she says. Of course, having a killer resume is the first step to landing the interview in the first place.

Two businessmen stand shaking hands in an office, side viewMonkey Business Images/Shutterstock

What are you looking for in a job?

“More often than not candidates end up describing a job that does not match the job description,” says Sharon Rosen, HR specialist and chief people officer at HeraldPR. “While honesty is important, and I want to know upfront if someone isn’t really interested in the role, it’s important to prepare for each interview by really understanding what the company and role is all about. Do your research and due diligence.”

What are you looking to improve in your skillset?

“Most candidates can answer the general goals, aspirations, and past experience questions but I’ve had some candidates trip up on the more technical details and questions that don’t necessarily have a positive response (such as where could you improve most, etc.),” shares Ciara Hautau, lead digital marketing strategist of Fueled. “If you don’t know the answer to a super technical question, it’s totally OK to say, ‘I haven’t had experience in that yet.’ If it’s a critical thinking question, we’re just trying to evaluate the way you think so take us through your thought process even if you can’t get to the right answer.” Don’t forget that there are some questions you should be asking during your job interview, too.

What do you see yourself doing in five years?

“Aside from the employer wanting to see that you do have some personal short-term and long-term goals, they also want to see if it aligns with their vision,” shares Thalia Toha, brand and business strategist: “Many people fail here by ignoring who they are speaking to. If the person interviewing you is the CEO, what is the likelihood that they’d like you to take their position in five years? The best way to do this is actually to go back to your research, see whether there’s a void in the company that you feel is missing that you can solve.”

Tell me about a challenge at your current job

“The best answer is to be honest but professional in your responses,” says Krishna Powell, founder and CEO of HR 4 Your Small Biz. That means resisting the temptation to play the victim or place blame on your boss. “Simply say, ‘My challenges probably haven’t been much different than most. I have learned a lot about myself and how to work with others who are not like me. For this experience I am grateful.'” Here are some of the top companies to work—and they’re hiring.

Off-the-wall questions

“I like to ask questions that are non-typical,” says Joseph P Martino LPC, owner of Joe Martino Counseling Network. A few of his favorite unexpected questions include: Why are manhole covers round? What are you passionate about in life that doesn’t involve this job? What board game would you be? “I ask questions that are going to show a person’s ability to think on their feet and process. I have found that people who are can’t discuss passions outside of work tend to be troublesome employees.”

How would you handle this situation?

“There isn’t a right or wrong answer to these questions—the interviewer wants to understand your way of thinking and how you would react in certain scenarios,” says Idalia Dillard, VP of Human Resources and Operations at Uproar PR. “The best way to answer these questions is to give the interviewer a clear picture of the situation as you see, the role you would play, the actions taken, and the outcome you expect.”

After you’ve nailed the interview, the next step is to write a thoughtful thank you note that will land you the job.

Originally Published on sitename.com

Joe McKinley
Joe McKinley is a regular contributor to Reader's Digest, covering cars, careers, tech and more.

Popular Videos

Culture

How to Dodge 8 Tricky Interview Questions—Including Flat-Out Illegal Ones

Marla Cimini
Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-Questions Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Ace your next job interview by properly preparing for the unexpected. Here's how to handle some potentially damaging questions while still putting your best foot forward.

Many of our staff are millennials. Do you think you can work with such a young group of employees?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

This question is inappropriate because it focuses on age and encourages the candidate to address this topic—without directly asking them about it. It can be considered a slightly “sneaky” way to get the person to reveal how old he or she is, or make the person uncomfortable. “When asked this question, the person being interviewed should avoid discussing age differences, but rather promote their ability to work with any and all co-workers,” suggest Peggy Caruso is an executive and personal development coach at Life Coaching and Beyond, LLC. “A person must understand that each group has their own approach to life, career and relationships. Once they convey they understand the unique aspects of the millennial generation they will be able to demonstrate how they can effectively work with them.” Watch out for these clear signs you can’t trust your boss.

Sometimes we need employees to work on weekends. Would that affect your religious practice?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

This question is unsuitable (and illegal), as companies cannot accept or reject job applicants based on their religious beliefs. Caruso explains, “Avoid talking specifics about your religion and show your willingness to accommodate any reasonable schedule that is necessary to complete the job requirements. Keep your spiritual beliefs separate from the workplace.”

Are you married? Do you plan to have a family one day?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

It is illegal for potential employers to ask this questions, but often the interviewer may not be aware of this or simply trying to break the ice with what they erroneously see as “small talk.” Keep it professional. Rex Conner, a talent management expert and author of What if Common Sense Was Common Practice in Business? says, “It is illegal for organizations to discriminate based on your marital status or family situation.” Connor suggests answering this in a forthright manner, such as, “No matter what my personal circumstances may be now and in the future, there are no outside obstacles to performing in this position.” He advises candidates to keep all answers focused on job performance and suggests a reply such as, “I appreciate that you want to know more about me than you might be allowed to ask. Let me just take you to the most important information. I can demonstrate for you that I have all of the skills that are prerequisites for this job.” Find out the other things you should never say to a working mom.

Where are you from?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Asking directly about national origin is illegal—and this question is potentially discriminatory. Asking which state someone is from appears benign, but can also lead to assumptions, stereotypes and discrimination. Morag Barrett, CEO of leadership development firm SkyeTeam and author of The Future-Proof Workplace says, “I am asked this all the time because I have an English accent. My answer varies depending on the circumstances. I will either say “Colorado” my home state, “Texas” because my accent obviously is not Texan, or I will explain I am from England. Often this question is asked, not to be discriminatory, but because people are genuinely curious. Being asked this in an interview situation is a red flag, but you will need to assess the context and decide how to answer in the moment.”

When did you graduate from high school?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

This is another age-related question, and you may not want to reveal an exact year as the person asking can easily figure out how old you are. Caruso says that candidates should “Re-direct the focus from when you graduated to the skills you have developed and possessed since school. Keep the interviewer on the subject of your talents, abilities,  and successes.” Here’s how you can build trust with your future co-workers.

Since you have small children at home, will you be able to handle office responsibilities?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Although a bit unnerving, experts say that this question should be dealt with in a cheerful and upbeat manner. Caruso suggests the importance of staying unflustered. “The candidate should speak positively about their ability to handle the responsibilities of the position. They should communicate that time and stress management techniques, as well as balancing career and family obligations will allow them to perform well in the office and also have a healthy and happy home environment.”

We have a number of women in high level positions here. Will this be a potential problem for you?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

This could be a tricky question, so refrain from elaborating about your past relationships with women in the workplace. Caruso says, “Express your ability to perform as part of a team instead of a gender specific role. You can say something like, ‘I think both males and females excel in the corporate world when they exhibit the traits of high self-esteem and confidence. True leaders exhibit these characteristics.’” Having discussions like this with your superiors is one of the easiest ways to build trust with your boss.

I understand you are in the Army reserves. Thank you for your service! How often are you deployed?

Clever-Ways-to-Ace-Even-the-Trickiest-Interview-QuestionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Candidates should know that employers are not allowed to prevent Army reservists from serving when called upon. However, by showing your dedication to the armed forces, you demonstrate a solid work ethic. Connor suggests an answer such as, “My unit is very good about following the law as it deals with deployments and employers. I’m sure you are also. I don’t influence those laws.” Caruso adds, “It is acceptable to explain your service obligations up front. Developing that rapport with your superior creates a mutual understanding and respect for your commitment. Continue to direct the conversation to your strengths and abilities that the job demands.” If you have a boss asks questions you don’t like, or creates a work situation you find unnerving, you may need to secretly look for a job while you still have one.

Originally Published on sitename.com

Marla Cimini
Marla is a writer with a passion for travel, music and culinary adventures (combining all three whenever possible)! She contributes to USA Today and a multitude of major publications worldwide, covering an array of lifestyle and travel topics — ranging from exotic Tahitian getaways; to Japanese food trips and Italian wine trails. She is co-author of the book, A Century of Hospitality, a history of US hotels. A frequent flier, she calls the Philly area home. Catch up with her on Instagram and Twitter: @MarlaCimini My website: www.marlacimini.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlacimini

Popular Videos

Reader Interactions