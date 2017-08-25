The need for speed Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Everyone wants everything they do on their computer to be fast. Their Internet connection, the speed they type, and how quickly they can save, open, and alter documents. These Everyone wants everything they do on their computer to be fast. Their Internet connection, the speed they type, and how quickly they can save, open, and alter documents. These keyboard shortcuts can help you do just that. But Macs are a little different and have their own tricks for helping you get things done in fewer clicks. Try out these shortcuts to make your browsing, typing, and viewing experiences a little more convenient.

Spotlight calculator Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Command + Space Bar This will bring up the spotlight search on your computer. Start typing in the numbers you want to add, multiply, divide, or subtract and your answer will automatically pop up.

Emoji keyboard Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Control + Command + Space Bar When you hit these 3 buttons to emoji keyboard will pop up on your screen. Add in a winking face, heart, or other fun emoji to your message.

Quiet power on Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Power + Hold Mute It's always a pain when you go to turn your computer on in the library or office and it makes that ridiculously loud bing. Hit the power button and hold down the mute key until your computer has turned on to keep it quiet.

Instant dictionary Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Control + Command + D Highlight any word that you don't know and press these keys. A dictionary definition will automatically pop up below it.

Switch between applications Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Command + Tab Hit these buttons at the same time to bring up a panel with all of the applications you have open. To switch to a different one continue holding down command and use tab to choose which one you want.

Delete text from left to right Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Delete + Fn Place your cursor in the spot where you want to delete text. By holding down the Fn key with the delete key the text will disappear from left to right.

Adjust volume or brightness Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Option + Shift + Volume up/down or Brightness up/down Hold down shift and option and adjust your volume. It will increase or decrease in quarter notches instead. This feature also works with the brightness keys.

Empty the trash Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Option + Shift + Command + Delete Hold down these four keys to quickly empty your trash without having to hit the confirmation dialogue.

