"Not sure if you received my email as I haven't heard back" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com If you haven't replied to an email within a week, these types of follow-up emails aren't unusual to receive. They basically translate as, "There's no way you haven't checked your email in a week and I know you're ignoring me." Are you guilty of this If you haven't replied to an email within a week, these types of follow-up emails aren't unusual to receive. They basically translate as, "There's no way you haven't checked your email in a week and I know you're ignoring me." Are you guilty of this annoying no-reply habit

"Per my last email" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Per my last email," is really just another way of saying, "We already discussed this, how could you have forgotten already?" (By the way, if you send "Per my last email," is really just another way of saying, "We already discussed this, how could you have forgotten already?" (By the way, if you send these kinds of emails , your coworkers probably hate you.)

"Friendly reminder" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com More like a not-so-friendly reminder. A translated version of this may be, "I'm trying to be professional and not too aggressive but you absolutely cannot forget about this." More like a not-so-friendly reminder. A translated version of this may be, "I'm trying to be professional and not too aggressive but you absolutely cannot forget about this."

Content continues below ad

"Any updates on this?" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Sometimes deadlines are hard to meet. So if they're nearing and you get one of these emails, it probably means, "I have no idea what the status of this is, but we need to get it finished ASAP." (Here's Sometimes deadlines are hard to meet. So if they're nearing and you get one of these emails, it probably means, "I have no idea what the status of this is, but we need to get it finished ASAP." (Here's the best time to send all of your important emails .)

"Please advise" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Please advise" is usually used as the closure in an email. And by closure, we mean, "You need to figure this out right now." (Speaking of emails, here's "Please advise" is usually used as the closure in an email. And by closure, we mean, "You need to figure this out right now." (Speaking of emails, here's how to avoid sending an embarrassing one .)

"Thanks in advance" Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Thanking somebody before they've even done anything is honestly saying, "I really need you to do this for me and I can't have you say no." (Although, studies show that Thanking somebody before they've even done anything is honestly saying, "I really need you to do this for me and I can't have you say no." (Although, studies show that saying "thanks in advance" is actually the best way to sign off your emails .)

Content continues below ad