7 Petty Phrases Everyone Is Guilty of Writing in Work Emails

Next time you send/receive an email, keep these in mind.

By

"Not sure if you received my email as I haven't heard back"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comIf you haven't replied to an email within a week, these types of follow-up emails aren't unusual to receive. They basically translate as, "There's no way you haven't checked your email in a week and I know you're ignoring me." Are you guilty of this annoying no-reply habit?

"Per my last email"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com"Per my last email," is really just another way of saying, "We already discussed this, how could you have forgotten already?" (By the way, if you send these kinds of emails, your coworkers probably hate you.)

"Friendly reminder"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comMore like a not-so-friendly reminder. A translated version of this may be, "I'm trying to be professional and not too aggressive but you absolutely cannot forget about this."

Content continues below ad

"Any updates on this?"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comSometimes deadlines are hard to meet. So if they're nearing and you get one of these emails, it probably means, "I have no idea what the status of this is, but we need to get it finished ASAP." (Here's the best time to send all of your important emails.)

"Please advise"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.com"Please advise" is usually used as the closure in an email. And by closure, we mean, "You need to figure this out right now." (Speaking of emails, here's how to avoid sending an embarrassing one.)

"Thanks in advance"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThanking somebody before they've even done anything is honestly saying, "I really need you to do this for me and I can't have you say no." (Although, studies show that saying "thanks in advance" is actually the best way to sign off your emails.)

Content continues below ad

"With all due respect"

Petty-Phrases-Everyone-Is-Guilty-of-Writing-in-Work-EmailsTatiana Ayazo /Rd.comThis one is usually mentioned at the beginning of a "kind" insult or "constructive" criticism. As in, "I'm not trying to cause any drama, but I definitely don't agree with anything you're saying."
View as Slideshow

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.