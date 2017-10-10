Content continues below ad

Your success is everyone's success

Is there someone you've always wanted to work for? For me, it was Martha Stewart. When I began my career as a home economist, she was the best, biggest, and boldest home economist out there. I wanted to learn from her. I wanted to associate myself with her, with her brand. Have you ever really wanted to work with a certain boss? For a certain company? What was it about that person that inspired you? There was something about them—something they weren't afraid of people knowing about them—that drew you to them. Think about your own feelings of connection, and keep in mind that people can have those feelings for you as well. What do people gain from being around you, from working with you? How does associating with you boost their credibility? If you can identify what qualities you have that are impressive to others and gain some comfort with owning them, it will help you to attract people who want to be around you (and sing your praises).