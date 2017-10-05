These Are the Most Valuable Traits in an Employee, According to a Facebook Recruiter

Pressmaster/ShutterstockWant to land a job at one of the best companies to work for? Don’t sweat it. While there’s no black-and-white rulebook to nailing an interview or impressing your boss, cultivating a few simple personality traits can bring you pretty close. At least, that’s according to Jeff Reynar, the director of engineering and New York site lead at Facebook. He interviews between 50 and 100 people each year for a variety of technical positions, and he recently shared a few tips to professional success at the world-famous social network.

First things first: At Facebook, there’s no such thing as a perfect resume. “We’ve hired people from all manner of different backgrounds,” Reynar told Business Insider. “It’s well known that Zuck [Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg] dropped out of college and started Facebook, and we hired a number of people who haven’t finished college, but we’ve also hired people who have Ph.D.’s in computer science and other disciplines.” (Take another tip from Zuckerberg and start wearing the same thing every day.)

So, what exactly do employers look for in a candidate? According to Reynar, a few key soft skills are among the most valuable traits you can offer as an employee. (These are the 17 “soft skills” employers are looking for.)

“We’re looking for people who are bold, who are willing to try and tackle difficult problems that customers face, or solve particularly gnarly technical challenges that allow us to build new things and do so by taking some risks,” Reynar said.

What’s more, Facebook wants to see action from their employees—not just talk. “We want people who want to move fast,” Reynar said. “And that doesn’t mean being reckless, but it means being biased toward action and getting going on a solution rather than spending a lot of time talking about it upfront.“

Plus, “we’re looking for people who are focused on having impact.” In other words, get good at prioritizing projects and solving big problems, rather than just accomplishing the day-to-day tasks. Doing so can help the company build on those results going forward—which is a big win for you, too.

The big takeaway: energy, focus, and passion for your job can take you a long way, both at Facebook’s workplace and beyond. Here are 10 more things that will definitely get you noticed at work (and impress your boss!)