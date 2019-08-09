Amazon Buyers Can’t Stop Raving About This $6 Drain-Cleaning Tool

Zip It Drain Tool: Drain Unclogger Tool

Nearly 1,200 people have taken the time to review this product, and 71 percent of reviewers gave this product a prized 5 stars. A hair-shedding Amazon reviewer said, “this little piece of spiky plastic genius paid for itself within a couple of months. I am a hair shedder and am renown for clogging up drains.”

She said the Zip-It has allowed her to nix excessive spending on Drano, which has harsh chemicals. “[The Zip-It] REALLY does the job. My drain gurgles now. Gurgles. Because it’s so empty in there. Did you even know drains could do that?”

Hundreds of other reviewers echo her sentiment and say that the Zip-It has been a shining solution for drain issues they’ve had for years.

How does the Zip-It Drain Tool work?

This thin piece of flexible plastic with tiny barbs up and down the sides costs around $5 and can save you hundreds in service calls for clogged drains. Several companies make a similar tool and you’ll see it called a hair snare, a drain cleaning tool, a stick drain cleaner, and a drain opener. Whatever you call it, everyone who has a sink and/or bathtub needs a Zip-It in their arsenal of DIY tools.

It really couldn’t be easier to use this tool. All you do is stick it into the clogged drain as far as it will go, and then slowly pull it out. So simple and no awful chemicals! There is one caveat: What you pull out of the drain will probably make you sick to your stomach, especially the first time you do it. Be prepared to see something that looks a bit like a dead rat. If you’re super-squeamish, you can just chuck the hair-rat and the Zip-It tool right in the trash. However, the Zip-It is reusable, so if you can handle cleaning it off, why not. Hopefully, you won’t be pulling out any of these crazy things plumbers have pulled out of clogged pipes.

How did the tool come to creation? The inventor of Zip-It is Gene Luoma, from Duluth, Minnesota. When his daughter was young, her long hair was constantly causing clogs in their bathroom drains. Gene went to the garage to look for something he could use to remove the clogs. He saw an old plastic snow sled hanging on the wall and that’s when the lightbulb over his head went on! He cut a thin strip from the sled and sliced little barbs into the plastic. Eureka! Now just hope you won’t have to use this tool on any of these plumbing nightmares that’ll make you cringe.

