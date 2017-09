Nicosia International Airport in Cyprus Katia Christodoulou EPA REX Shutterstock/shutterstock The Nicosia International Airport used to be Cyprus’ central airport. After Turkish forces invaded the country to fight off a Greek coup in 1974 though, the hub closed. Now the abandoned airport sits in the United Nation-controlled buffer zone between the north and south of the country. To visit an equally chilling place without a passport, visit The Nicosia International Airport used to be Cyprus’ central airport. After Turkish forces invaded the country to fight off a Greek coup in 1974 though, the hub closed. Now the abandoned airport sits in the United Nation-controlled buffer zone between the north and south of the country. To visit an equally chilling place without a passport, visit America's 20 best haunted houses

Ellinikon International Airport in Greece Katia Christodoulou EPA REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Ellinikon was the Greek capital's only airport for more than 60 years. But in 2001 it closed to make way for Athens International Airport before Greece hosted the 2004 Olympics. It was since used as an Olympic games venue and refugee camp, and developers are hoping to turn it into a resort.

Yasser Arafat International Airport in Gaza Strip APAImages REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Formerly known as Gaza International Airport, the hub in the Gaza Strip was built using millions of dollars in foreign grants helped built the Moroccan architect-designed space. Former U.S. president Bill Clinton cut the ribbon when it opened its doors in 1998, but Israel bombed the airport in 2001, and it never recovered. Formerly known as Gaza International Airport, the hub in the Gaza Strip was built using millions of dollars in foreign grants helped built the Moroccan architect-designed space. Former U.S. president Bill Clinton cut the ribbon when it opened its doors in 1998, but Israel bombed the airport in 2001, and it never recovered.

Ciudad Real airport in Spain 6969054a Paul White AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock The Ciudad Real airport, located south of Madrid, and opened in 2008 but closed its doors when it went bankrupt just four years later. The airport cost €1 billion (about $1.2 billion) to build, but investors almost bought it for about $12,000 in 2015, until another group counter-offered about $33 million just before deadline.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona Paul White AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tuscon, Arizona, is still a training base, but a section of it is a designated for defunct planes. The "boneyard" of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group has more than 4,400 government aircraft, from jets to space shuttles.

Floyd Bennett Field in New York Bebeto Matthews AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Floyd Bennett Field was once a bustling airport in Brooklyn, but you won't see any air traffic there anymore. Instead, outdoorsy types visit it as part of Gateway National Recreation Area, where visitors can go urban camping, paddle a kayak, and take ecology walks.

Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt International Airport in Germany Markus Schreiber AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Construction for this Berlin airport started in 2006, with the plan of opening in 2012. Defects like too-short escalators and an ineffective smoke-extraction system has pushed back its opening date—three times. It still has yet to see its first flight but has cost €5 billion (nearly $6 billion) already.