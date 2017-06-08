8 Eerie Photos of Abandoned Airports Around the World
These places will give you the chills.
Nicosia International Airport in CyprusKatia Christodoulou EPA REX Shutterstock/shutterstockThe Nicosia International Airport used to be Cyprus’ central airport. After Turkish forces invaded the country to fight off a Greek coup in 1974 though, the hub closed. Now the abandoned airport sits in the United Nation-controlled buffer zone between the north and south of the country. To visit an equally chilling place without a passport, visit America's 20 best haunted houses.
Ellinikon International Airport in GreeceKatia Christodoulou EPA REX Shutterstock/shutterstockEllinikon was the Greek capital’s only airport for more than 60 years. But in 2001 it closed to make way for Athens International Airport before Greece hosted the 2004 Olympics. (Check out these motivating quotes from Olympic athletes.) It was since used as an Olympic games venue and refugee camp, and developers are hoping to turn it into a resort.
Yasser Arafat International Airport in Gaza StripAPAImages REX Shutterstock/shutterstockFormerly known as Gaza International Airport, the hub in the Gaza Strip was built using millions of dollars in foreign grants helped built the Moroccan architect-designed space. Former U.S. president Bill Clinton cut the ribbon when it opened its doors in 1998, but Israel bombed the airport in 2001, and it never recovered.
Ciudad Real airport in Spain6969054a Paul White AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockThe Ciudad Real airport, located south of Madrid, and opened in 2008 but closed its doors when it went bankrupt just four years later. The airport cost €1 billion (about $1.2 billion) to build, but investors almost bought it for about $12,000 in 2015, until another group counter-offered about $33 million just before deadline. Maybe this abandoned airport could take a cue from America's worst airport, which is finally getting a makeover.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in ArizonaPaul White AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockThe Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tuscon, Arizona, is still a training base, but a section of it is a designated for defunct planes. The “boneyard” of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group has more than 4,400 government aircraft, from jets to space shuttles. We're surprised it didn't make the list of the 22 most haunted in America.
Floyd Bennett Field in New YorkBebeto Matthews AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockFloyd Bennett Field was once a bustling airport in Brooklyn, but you won’t see any air traffic there anymore. Instead, outdoorsy types visit it as part of Gateway National Recreation Area, where visitors can go urban camping, paddle a kayak, and take ecology walks. Don't miss these other 15 incredible American campsites you'll want to visit.
Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt International Airport in GermanyMarkus Schreiber AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockConstruction for this Berlin airport started in 2006, with the plan of opening in 2012. Defects like too-short escalators and an ineffective smoke-extraction system has pushed back its opening date—three times. It still has yet to see its first flight but has cost €5 billion (nearly $6 billion) already. At least no one there needs to deal with the four letters that guarantee a long wait at airport security.
Galeville Airport in New YorkJIM MCKNIGHT AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockYou can barely tell there’s a runway hidden beneath the snow in Shawangunk, New York. The old Galeville Airport served as an airstrip for pilots-in-training during World War II. In 1999, the 566 acres went to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create the Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge. Be sure to read these 32 things park rangers wish you knew before planning a visit.
