Courtesy NapCity napcabsTraveling is exhausting enough before you get stuck late at an airport. Whether you’re stuck with a long layover or are dealing with delays that last way past your bedtime, nights in the terminal can take their toll. Once you’re done using these tips for making the best of a layover, all you want is a bit of shuteye. By the time you’d get to a hotel, it would be time to leave, but those chairs by the gate aren’t exactly designed for long naps. What’s a tired traveler to do?

Some airports have introduced just the answer for those exhausted passengers: sleep pods.

In Germany, the Berlin and Munich airports offer NapCity “napcabs.” You pay by the hour for the tiny rooms, which include a bed and a small desk to offer peace and quiet while you sleep or work for up to 12 hours. NapCity Americas is looking to roll out napcabs in the U.S. soon, so don’t be surprised if you start noticing them cropping up. (If you still toss and turn in the sleep pod, use these 13 tips from sleep doctors.)

Meanwhile in the United Arab Emirates, passengers waiting at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports can rest up in a GoSleep pod, starting at $14 an hour. The seats flatten down into a bed with a canvas cover that you can close all or part of the way. At Dubai International Airport, you can also upgrade to a Snooze Cube (basically a mini hotel room with enough room for a bed and your suitcase) at $21 for a couple hours of shuteye, or book a Sleep ‘N Fly “yawn cabin” for your family with its double bed and pullout kids’ bed, starting at $60 for two hours. (Unlike these 15 things you should never buy at airports, they could actually be worth the money.)

For something more luxurious, the company Yotel offers mini stays in European airports. At Paris Charles de Gaulle, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, and Amsterdam Schiphol airports, sleepy travelers can treat themselves to a suite decked out not just with a bed, but a private bathroom with a shower.

Stuck in Mexico? In Mexico City’s international airport, the izZzleep Hotel is home to the country’s first capsule hotel. While we wouldn’t typically go out of our way to book a minimalist “room” that’s only big enough for a bed, this definitely has its appeal. After all, a quiet sleep pod sounds way better than a small chair with a bunch of cranky customers. The prices range from about $8 an hour to $34 for a ten-hour night.

The United States is a little slower on the trend, but in Dallas-Fort Worth, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, and Philadelphia international airports, Minute Suites can save the day. Starting at $42 an hour, the prices are steeper than others, but you get what you pay for. Each tiny suite has a sofa with a pullout trundle bed, plus a desk and office chair.

If you’re not lucky enough to be in an airport with sleeping solutions, get the best shut-eye possible on your flight with these 14 tips for sleeping on planes.



[Source: Bloomberg]