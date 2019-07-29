These Two Coffee Shops Tied as America’s Favorite—Neither One Is Starbucks

The East-Coast-versus-West-Coast coffee rivalry often pits Dunkin’ Donuts against Starbucks—but there’s another coffee shop that America is throwing into the mix as one of its favorites. According to a new poll from Harris Insights & Analytics, Starbucks lost the 2019 Coffee Shop Brand of the Year award to Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts. The two brands tied for the top spot. No matter what coffee shop you frequent, make sure you know the rude coffee shop habits you need to stop.

The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend study, one of the longest-running surveys in the United States, surveys more than 45,000 people on randomly selected brands. The yearly study includes more than 2,000 brands in total across 196 categories. In addition to public opinion, the poll uses its Brand Equity Index to calculate familiarity, quality, and purchase considerations to determine the winners as well. The poll also rewards everything from printers to footwear stores, not just food-related brands. Here are 17 company names that have secret meanings—including Starbucks.

Although Krispy Kreme is more well-known for their glazed doughnuts, which come out on conveyor belts in certain locations, they take their coffee just as seriously as they do their doughnuts. In fact, in February 2017, the brand introduced two new coffee blends made from 100 percent Arabica beans, according to a press release on the official Krispy Kreme website. The brand specifically designed these coffee blends to highlight their signature doughnuts. “We’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy,” says Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, per the press release. It seems that America agrees.

Another category in Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend study was coffee as a consumer packaged good. Dunkin’ Donuts coffee took the top spot there. So, if you’re debating on which coffee shop to swing by, it might come down to who you think has the better doughnuts! Before you start stocking up on either of these coffee shop blends, read about what happens to your body when you drink coffee every day.