If you've ever wondered if you had a relative serve in the military, now is the time to find out!

Ancestry is known for helping people discover more about their family background. In some cases, it even brings relatives together. But some may not realize that it can tell you a lot more than what ethnicity you are and the names of your great-great-great-grandparents—it can also reveal your family’s involvement in the military.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Ancestry is letting you search their database for free to find out your family’s military history. “Ancestry has over 260 million U.S. military records in our collection, and these records include historical documents from every major U.S. war from the American Revolution through Vietnam, including draft cards, veterans’ gravesites, soldier pension indexes, enlistment records, muster rolls and more,” Jas Jimenez, public relations representative for Ancestry told Reader’s Digest.

To search the records all you have to do is go to www.ancestry.com/honor enter a family member’s first name, last name, and birth year or location (city, county, state, or country). Jimenez says that if you’re not positive about the location, even a guess can help you uncover a relevant military record.

The free offer begins on November 8 at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time and ends November 17th at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time. See what history you can uncover about your family. And if you find something interesting and choose to get a full ancestry test done, you may be able to relate to these people that found shocking things through DNA tests.