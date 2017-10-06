7 of the Most Insane Corn Mazes in America
These life-sized puzzle paths will blow you away.
Treinen FarmCourtesy Treinen FarmsIn Treinen Farm’s 15-acre corn maze, you could cover six miles just trying to get out. But the tricky puzzle isn’t the most impressive thing about Wisconsin’s largest maze—the artwork is. The 2017 “Cabinet of Curiosities” maze featured a 480-foot fossil design. For more seasonal fun, take one of these 11 best road trips for seeing fall foliage.
Richardson Farm
Courtesy RichardsonFarm.comThe Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze boasts that it’s the largest, most intricate corn maze in the world. It’s actually four small mazes that create one massive puzzle; pick just one or take the challenge of making your way through all four. There are no dead ends, so you might cross your own path one too many times. Check out these other 6 fun fall activities to try with your family.
Cornbelly’sCourtesy Cornbelly'sCornbelly’s has had more than 20 years to perfect the art of the corn maze, and it hasn’t put its efforts to waste. In addition to its crazy intricate main corn maze—which has a different theme every year, from superheroes to politics to David Archuleta—the Utah attraction has a kiddie maze, haunted maze, and even a train ride through a “candy corn” maze. If you're into scary Halloween-time thrills, don't miss the spookiest haunted hay rides in America.
Content continues below ad
Conner PrairieCourtesy Conner PrairieDuring the rest of the year, Conner Prairie in Indiana is dedicated to showing off a prairie town experience with everything from butter churning lessons to one-room schoolhouses. During the fall, though, it has a 300,000-square foot corn maze covering seven acres of land. Not into getting lost? You can also hop into a hot air balloon that soars more than 350 feet over the maze. Add a corn maze visit to these 28 other things you need on your fall bucket list.
Happy Day FarmCourtesy Happy Day FarmYou never know what you’ll get from the annual Happy Day Farm corn maze in New Jersey; themes have included Curious George, football, and the Civil War. If you have trouble navigating, an “intelligent question master” is at your beck and call. Answer his questions correctly and you’ll be rewarded with a directional hint. Don't miss these other budget-friendly fall activities for families.
Long & Scott FarmsCourtesy Long & Scott Farms Thought you missed the boat on an autumn corn maze? No worries—Long & Scott Farms keeps its seven-acre Florida corn maze open all the way into December. Headed to a certain famous Florida theme park instead? Find out what Halloween is like at Disney parks.
Content continues below ad
Great Vermont Corn MazeCourtesy Great Vermont Corn MazeTrue puzzlers can try their hand at Great Vermont Corn Maze’s 24-acre BIG Maze in Danville, which takes at least two hours to go through. Anyone who’s a little less competitive can go for the Scenic Maze instead—the smaller trail keeps things interesting with an underground tunnel, beautiful views, dinosaurs, and more. When you aren't lost hiking through corn mazes, steal these other little ways to be healthier in the fall.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Culture
How to Beat the Crowds and Navigate Nashville Like a Local
Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities and the number one destination for bachelorette parties (who knew, right?). But that doesn’t mean it’s all crowds; just follow the locals to explore authentic neighborhoods, insider spots, and things to do.