Treinen Farm Courtesy Treinen Farms In In Treinen Farm ’s 15-acre corn maze, you could cover six miles just trying to get out. But the tricky puzzle isn’t the most impressive thing about Wisconsin’s largest maze—the artwork is. The 2017 “Cabinet of Curiosities” maze featured a 480-foot fossil design. For more seasonal fun, take one of these 11 best road trips for seeing fall foliage

Richardson Farm Courtesy RichardsonFarm.comThe Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze boasts that it’s the largest, most intricate corn maze in the world. It’s actually four small mazes that create one massive puzzle; pick just one or take the challenge of making your way through all four. There are no dead ends, so you might cross your own path one too many times. Check out these other 6 fun fall activities to try with your family.

Cornbelly’s Courtesy Cornbelly's Cornbelly’s has had more than 20 years to perfect the art of the corn maze, and it hasn’t put its efforts to waste. In addition to its Cornbelly’s has had more than 20 years to perfect the art of the corn maze, and it hasn’t put its efforts to waste. In addition to its crazy intricate main corn maze —which has a different theme every year, from superheroes to politics to David Archuleta—the Utah attraction has a kiddie maze, haunted maze, and even a train ride through a “candy corn” maze. If you're into scary Halloween-time thrills, don't miss the spookiest haunted hay rides in America

Content continues below ad

Conner Prairie Courtesy Conner Prairie During the rest of the year, During the rest of the year, Conner Prairie in Indiana is dedicated to showing off a prairie town experience with everything from butter churning lessons to one-room schoolhouses. During the fall, though, it has a 300,000-square foot corn maze covering seven acres of land. Not into getting lost? You can also hop into a hot air balloon that soars more than 350 feet over the maze. Add a corn maze visit to these 28 other things you need on your fall bucket list

Happy Day Farm Courtesy Happy Day Farm You never know what you’ll get from the annual You never know what you’ll get from the annual Happy Day Farm corn maze in New Jersey; themes have included Curious George, football, and the Civil War. If you have trouble navigating, an “intelligent question master” is at your beck and call. Answer his questions correctly and you’ll be rewarded with a directional hint. Don't miss these other budget-friendly fall activities for families

Long & Scott Farms Courtesy Long & Scott Farms Thought you missed the boat on an autumn corn maze? No worries— Thought you missed the boat on an autumn corn maze? No worries— Long & Scott Farms keeps its seven-acre Florida corn maze open all the way into December. Headed to a certain famous Florida theme park instead? Find out what Halloween is like at Disney parks

Content continues below ad