What Happens When You Block Someone on Social Media

It’s very easy to have social media clutter. Some of the connections you make on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter aren’t ones you always want to keep. Of course, there are many different reasons to block someone, but you don’t need an excuse to do so. You do need to know what blocking them means.

What happens when you block someone on Facebook

If you decide to block someone on Facebook, they won’t be able to tag you or see posts on your timeline. Blocking someone also means they can’t invite you to events or groups, start a conversation with you, or add you as a friend. It’s possible to block friends on Facebook, but note that this unfriends you. You can “take a break” from someone if you want to remain friends, but see less of their Facebook posts. Taking a break might be a good option—who doesn’t want to take an obvious hiatus since this is how to tell if someone blocked you on Facebook.

What happens when you block someone on Instagram

Blocking people on Instagram means they won’t be able to find your profile, posts, or story on the app. And don’t worry, people don’t receive a notification if you block them. If people you block mention you on Instagram, it won’t appear in your activity. After you block someone, their likes or comments stay on photos and videos. You can go back and delete them if you want.

Like Facebook, it’s possible to see a little less of someone on Instagram without blocking or unfollowing them by muting their stories. Muting them ensures that their story isn’t near the top of your feed and it won’t automatically play when you watch stories. Don’t worry, it won’t vanish completely, but this is what could happen if all social media disappeared.

What happens when you block someone on Twitter

Twitter lets you prevent people from a specific tweet or profile page. The account you block can’t follow you, and you can’t follow an account you block. Although blocking an account doesn’t notify the person, they can see they are blocked by checking the profile of whoever blocked them. One of the most important things to remember about blocking someone on Twitter is that, if your profile is public, someone you block can still view it if they’re not signed in or if they access Twitter via a third party. Of course, there’s always one of Twitter’s little-known secrets: muting! Muting someone on Twitter stops push or SMS notifications from that account.