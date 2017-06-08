The Perfect Classic Book for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
If you're on the hunt for your next great read, we've got the titles that will suit your personality, according to the stars.
Aries: The IliadVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockIf anyone has a leader or a warrior inside of them, it's Aries. Strong, driven, and persistent, Aries loves tales that revere these characteristics. Homer's The Iliad is an ancient story that will enthrall present-day Aries all the same. Epic battles between men and Gods, and, of course, the infamous fall of Troy, will tap into the aggressive nature of Aries. It's never too late to read one of the oldest books known to humankind. Here are more classic books that have stood the test of time.
Taurus: The Picture of Dorian GrayVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockTaurus is an earth sign like Virgo and Capricorn, but it differs greatly from the latter two. Though stable and practical, Taurus also loves material goods and appreciates beauty and fine aesthetics, which is why The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde fits this sign perfectly. The novel examines the differences between physical and internal beauty, a fascinating contrast that Taurus can both relate to and learn from. Here are our favorite lines from quotable books.
Gemini: A Tale of Two CitiesK Kreto/via barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockGemini is the dual sign. It is marked by curiosity and adaptability, but also instability. Geminis are often intellectuals who endeavor to learn more about the world. It only seems fitting, then, that a Gemini should read A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens. As the title suggests, it is a story that encompasses two sides of a great conflict—the English and the French up to and during the French Revolution. With this story, Dickens offers up a multiple perspectives from many characters, which is something that Geminis absolutely love. Read up on Gemini and the other zodiac signs' most attractive traits.
Cancer: The Turn of the ScrewVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockIt's time for a ghost story! Or, well, so some say. The Turn of the Screw by the father of American realism, Henry James, is read by some as a ghost story and others as a tale of mental instability. In the book, a governess arrives to take care of two young children when disturbing visions begin to plague her. While the story grows darker and darker, the governess remains solid in her attachment to and protection of the children. This is a perfect read for a Cancer as this sign focuses deeply on family and is very protective of highly-valued relationships. Besides, who doesn't love a good scare every now and then? Don't miss these chilling real-life ghost stories.
Leo: A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's CourtVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockGregarious in nature, Leos focus deeply on family and are very protective over highly valued relationships. They love to be the center of attention and fascination. They identify with the hero in every story, but they aren't as rough around the edges as Aries can be. Leos are highly charismatic and bewitching. This is why Leos would love Mark Twain's A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. This book isn't as widely read as Huck Finn, but is still a beloved American gem. It tells the story of a man who is thrown back to medieval times and, armed with the knowledge of the future, convinces everyone that he is an all-knowing, all-powerful wizard. Leos will find this quite a hoot. Check out these nine incredible historical predictions that actually came true.
Virgo: CandideVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockOne of the greatest works of satire ever written, Voltaire's Candide is a wonderful combination of absurdity and pragmatism for the earth sign Virgo. Virgo is a very grounded, analytical sign and as such, greatly values truth. People under this sign aren't as serious or severe as Capricorns can be, though, so pointed humor does go a long way with them. Candide tells the story of a naive and over-optimistic young man who travels the world and finally arrives at a bit of sense and practicality. Virgos appreciate the lessons learned and are happy to have a good laugh while reading between the lines with this novel. Did you know there are underrated benefits to being sarcastic?
Libra: A Passage to IndiaVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockLibras are bringers of harmony and justice. They make it their life's pursuit to bring opposites together and calm distressing situations. That is why every Libra should read E.M. Forster's A Passage to India. A novel about British colonialism in India and the conflicts it causes would absolutely enrapture a Libra. A Passage to India is a work of fiction that involves rough culture clashes (like these examples of rude manners in various cultures), accusations of crime and sexual harassment, and most of all, a latent desire to someday reach an understanding.
Scorpio: LolitaVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockScorpio is an incredibly intense lover. As such, people under this sign know the dark side of love as well as the light side all too well. A Scorpio knows that love can be as dangerous as it can be passionate. There may be no better book to read as a Scorpio than Vladimir Nabokov's classic Lolita. At the time of its debut (and even still), Lolita was absolutely scandalous. In it, a grown man falls madly in love with a young girl. Nabokov takes a deft hand to his pen as he describes the feelings of the male protagonist, not with condemnation, but a willingness to explore the human mind. Love, obsession, and taboo collide for a great Scorpio read. To follow the stars in romance, these are the zodiac signs that should never date each other.
Sagittarius: Treasure IslandVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockFun, adventurous, and youthful are the qualities that define a Sagittarius, and also the time-tested pirate novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. Indulge in mystery, action, intrigue, and a sense of wonder with the book that became the basis for The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. No matter how old you are, Sagittarius, you can always take a trip out to Treasure Island and have a fascinating time. Enjoy this novel as either a child or an adult alongside these other timeless books.
Capricorn: Great ExpectationsVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockCapricorn is the most serious and stoic of all the zodiac signs. Therefore, it wouldn't make much sense to give a Capricorn a comedy or a fantasy novel. Capricorns also value success, so a rags-to-riches kind of story is just the right cup of tea for people under this sign. Throw in a dash of cruel reality and twisted schemes and what do you get? Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. This novel sees a boy named Pip rising through the ranks of society at the same time that he is being maliciously manipulated by the old, solitary, and creepy Miss Havisham. It's one of these most widely read classics for a reason!
Aquarius: House of LeavesVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockAquarius, highly intellectual and idiosyncratic, is truly unique among the zodiac signs. People under this sign like to do things their own way and tend to be anything but traditional. There's no better book, then, for an Aquarius to read but House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski. Considered a true marvel of postmodernist literature, House of Leaves is a strange yet fascinating beast of a novel. You don't just read it, you experience it. This novel has you cracking codes and reading upside down while diving into thousand-year-old myths.
Pisces: 100 Years of SolitudeVia barnesandnoble.com/ShutterstockHighly creative and idealistic, Pisces loves to get carried away by imagination. For this reason, the recently deceased Gabriel Garcia Marquez is the perfect author for a Pisces to read. Known for its brilliant take on the genre of magical realism, 100 Years of Solitude is perhaps Marquez's most well-known work. This novel deals with deep, real world emotions and the question of the meaning of life itself in a setting that will sweep you off your feet. These are the books that could completely change your life.
