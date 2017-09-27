MosayMay/Shutterstock

Either due to a lack of planning or a pretty old phone battery, your iPhone is about to die—and you only have a few minutes before you need to hit the road. The horror! There’s no point in plugging in, right?

Wrong! As a matter of fact, that’s just one of the phone battery myths you really need to stop believing. That five-minute charge may be worth it; odds are, you’re probably just doing it wrong. Thankfully, making the most of a quick top-up is simpler than you think. (And this is the best way to charge your device will make its battery last way longer.)

First, select your phone’s Airplane Mode setting to cut down on notifications or GPS functions, which could drain the battery as it charges. You should also remove your device’s cover (if it has one) to let any extra heat out.

What’s more, experts say using an iPad adapter can charge your phone faster than the adapter that comes in its original package. Just make sure you don’t charge your phone like this, or you could be ruining its battery. These eight things are killing your smartphone battery, too.

Done! With any luck, your battery will double its charge rate from about three to six percent in just five minutes, Mental Floss estimates. That number may seem small at first, but remember: You’re desperate, and a little can go a long way. A little bit of extra juice can sustain your iPhone until you find the time to let it fully charge. And to avoid a fiasco next time, just make sure you know the ten secrets to a better smartphone battery life.

[Source: Mental Floss]