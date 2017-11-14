Cozy scarves Courtesy jane.comWhen all else fails, a festive scarf that goes with just about everything will suit almost everyone's winter needs. Plaid, blanket-style scarves like these from Jane.com, are big enough to double wrap, get cozy in, or even layer. Wrap yourself up in your scarf as you take in these cozy quotes about winter.

For the organic beauty Courtesy Vapour Organic BeautyCult-favorite organic makeup favorites like the famous Halo Illuminator and Velvet Lip Gloss are paired in the Vapour Organic Beauty Moonlight Holiday Collection. Vapour is right at the top of the trend toward natural beauty products.

A helper for the dog-lover on your list Courtesy DogipakWant to make your favorite dog lover's life infinitely easier? Dogipack is one of the best Christmas gift ideas of the season because it frees up hands and time when walking Fido, and there is simply no greater gift than time—especially because dog walking is great for health. Dogipack functions as a multipurpose belt bag designed for dog walking, complete with compartments for excrement bags, smartphones and keys, and even treats. The loved pup's name can be embroidered on the pack too.

Content continues below ad

Safety is a key building block of a happy child Courtesy Edushape These Edu-Color Blocks are easy for the littlest hands to grab, play, and get creative with. Babies will play with them well into their grade school years, and that's a sound toy investment.

Cozy slippers via eddiebauer.comNothing says you care quite like keeping a loved one's tootsies nice and toasty. These Eddie Bauer Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers are a dream come true for tired, chilly toes.

Bubbles are always the answer Courtesy Bath Body WorksToo young for bubbly in a glass? Don't worry—bubblies in a bath are even better, and the Bath and Body Works Bubble Trouble Bath Fizzies gift set will bring out the effervescence in your friends and family. Plus, taking baths helps burn calories—science says so!

The gift of effortless hair Courtesy Pai Shau The Pai-Shau hair care system is known for their amino acid-rich and vitamin-packed formulas that leave hair silky, soft, and totally manageable. Hair-obsessed people will fawn over one of their hydrating gift sets for months, using every last drop. Make sure you're not making these hair washing mistakes, though!

Content continues below ad

Be a stud... Courtesy Flaca Jewelry...and give a pair of gorgeous, enhanced stud earrings. Flaca Jewelry makes the cutest tassel-adorned bullet stud earrings that'll look great on just about anyone, and come in a variety of eye-catching colors.

Soft, snuggly sheets Courtesy BrooklinenSure, you can suggest your loved ones read up on these yoga-inspired stretches to get a better night's sleep, but you know what might work even better? Cuddling up to the softest Brooklinen sheets set you can imagine. They're hotel-quality and create a slumber-lover's ideal environment.

For the whimsical chef via truezoodesign.comMaybe the chef in your house just likes to have a good laugh, or maybe they're a kid, but these Troll Citrus Reamers are so much fun, you'll want more than one.

Nothing is quite as festive as a babka Courtesy Breads BakeryWe can't think of anything as deliciously festive as sweet, gooey carbs being mailed directly to your door, which is why we're excited about Breads Bakery direct shipping their famous babkas for the holidays. Fun fact: they'll even ship pie-shaped babkas, because you're worth it.

Content continues below ad

Fresh pillows, sound sleep Courtesy Beautyrest mattresses and accessoriesApparently, we're supposed to be washing pillows way more often (who knew?), so that's extra wear and tear on the old headrest. Time to trade up to the sleek, durable Beautyrest Diamond Luxe pillow, which pulls heat away from the body so you're constantly enjoying the "cold side" of the pillow, and helps maintain a peaceful sleep. Plus, the diamond shape means you can drop painfully accurate hints like "I got you something with diamonds" in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

Personalized tequila exists courtesy Tequila HerraduraWhat modern times we live in! Yes, it's true, you can order a bottle of Herradura with a name, special saying, or date etched right onto the bottle.

The gift of information Courtesy Living DNAIf you're seriously stumped and out of Christmas gift ideas, try a Living DNA ancestry test. This test, unlike so many of the others on the market, offers a glimpse into your mother's mitochondrial DNA as well, providing a fuller scope of where your ancestors really came from. Plus, isn't it just kind of fun to confirm your right to the best lasagna recipe?

A rainbow of fun Courtesy FoodstirsWhen you really don't know what to get someone, brunch is almost always a safe bet, and rainbow-enhanced brunch is a guaranteed home run. This foodstirs Celebration Rainbow Pancake Kit is adorably delicious, festive, and exciting for every age.

Content continues below ad

For the perpetually pretty courtesy IT CosmeticsThe makeup lover on your list will be head over heels for this It Cosmetics Chic in the City brush set that comes with brush essentials to help them master these easy makeup tricks, plus an adorable pouch to fit the brushes and all those very-necessary mascaras, compacts, and lipsticks.

Make some memories, then capture them courtesy PolaroidMaybe the person on your list already has everything they need to make the brightest holiday memories, but they could probably use some gear to capture those memories. The Polaroid OneStep 2 is the first analog instant camera under the Polaroid brand since 2003. Now you can snap all those cliché travel photos every tourist secretly wants to take.

A scent for the Anglophile courtesy fragrence.com The Burberry Brit Eau de Parfum is the quintessential hat tip to all things British, and makes a sophisticated gift for the afternoon tea sipper in your life (and if you're wondering, this is why the British consume so much tea).

For the mutant adventurer courtesy PlaywheelsThe Playwheels Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kids 21" Complete Skateboard is the affordable, fun gift option parents have been dreaming of. It's study, character-themed, and gets kids out of the house—and away from their devices—for hours at a time.

Content continues below ad

A cozy bathrobe for the rustic type Courtesy Duluth Trading CoYou can't go wrong with a comfortable flannel bathrobe for the rustic type in your life. You'll score major points with this Duluth Trading Co Free Swingin' robe that's ideal for a chilly movie night with hot chocolate and brownies—here's how you can make the best hot chocolate.

Everyone needs gloves via smartwool.comThese Smartwool Merino 250 Gloves are lightweight, warm, and touch-screen compatible. That means you won't have to trade screen time for warm time. Texting social media slang at lightning speed even on the coldest days is now possible.

For the earthy peacekeeper in the family via fragrance.comDon't worry, we're not suggesting you give a hemp-infused gift. Try a Bond No. 9 The Scent of Peace candle to get the job done in an elegant, aromatherapeutic way. Lily of the valley notes found in this scent is one of the sneaky ways hotels keep guests coming back.

A comfortable bra is worth a thousand words Courtesy Kindred Bravely These Kindred Bravely Sleep Bras are designed to fit nursing mothers, expecting moms, and even those who have never considered a child but definitely appreciate a good night of sleep. The bras offer moderate support with the softest fabric imaginable, and go undetected by the wearer. Just be sure to not make these bra mistakes!

Content continues below ad

A fitness tracker they won't need to charge Courtesy Nokia Technologies IncNothing discourages a fitness hopeful quite like the added hassle of a fitness band that needs more attention than the actual fitness routine, which is why the Nokia Steel watch is a head above the competition and will actually encourage the mover and shaker on your list to be active. It requires no charging thanks to a watch battery, and it tracks fitness, sleep, heart rate, as well as much more.

Waste not, want not Courtesy FarberwareFor the person constantly throwing out dinner leftovers and forgetting to be frugal, these Farberware Food Huggers will help effortlessly save the day and loads of food, effort, and cash. You can try these genius ways to use leftovers, too.

For the littlest shopper via amazon.comIf the little girl in your life hasn't already begged for Shopkins, get ready—she's about to, because they're the "it" gift of the season, and just about every grade school age child is now excited for these adorable little collectibles. The Shopkins Happy Places Mansion gives all those tiny fruits and veggies with faces an over-the-top home, and nearly guarantees you hours and hours of quiet time.

Work-commute headphones courtesy T MobileIf the loved one on your list has a daily work commute or arduous travel schedule, they'll love these sleek Skullcandy Ink'd 2 headphones.

Content continues below ad

For the home nail art enthusiast courtesy Morgan Taylor This Morgan Taylor Favorite 8 Minis nail polish set makes a fun, festive gift for the home nail artist or novice. Try one of these easy nail art designs anyone can handle.

Games on the go via markandgraham.comA Mark and Graham Travel Domino Set is a fun idea for any old school, classic gamer. They'll also monogram the case, which is a fun, personal touch.

Mom's best recipe, immortalized courtesy minted.comMaybe it was mom's immunity-boosting chicken soup, or a family heirloom Mexican Wedding cookie recipe, but either way, Minted.com will foil print your treasured recipe and frame it so it can hang as wall art, the way all the best foods deserve.

Add extra flavor to just about any meal courtesy Bazaar SpicesSend exotic, high-quality spices right to their door with a Bazaar Rubs Sampler set, complete with a whiskey rub, a chipotle BBQ rub, and a variety of others that'll add tons of flavor to just about any meat, fish, or veggies on hand. Spices are one way to a healthy brain, so this gift will keep on giving.

Content continues below ad

Cool shades for cool days Courtesy Wabash SunglassesSnow counts as a reflective surface, right? That means chic, cool shades like the Wabash design by State Optical Co. are a seasonless gift that'll keep on pleasing year-round. Use these pro tips to extend the life of your sunglasses.

On-trend makeup palettes Courtesy Deck of ScarletForget about those awkward train cases of makeup that people used to give as gifts. What women really want is thoughtfully-curated, flattering makeup that makes them feel beautiful. Deck of Scarlet Palette #04 is suitable for an array of complexions and skin tones, and is available for either one-time order or at a discount when purchased as part of a makeup subscription. Brush up on these tricky makeup questions first.

Leggings for your favorite footed mermaid courtesy okiino.comMermaids are having a major moment in the sun, which means your favorite lady creature will go wild for these Okiino Azul Scales leggings. They offer SPF 50+ protection while giving the visual appearance of a real-life athleisure mermaid. You might even inspire her to try the real-life mermaid workout.

For curly girls on the go Courtesy Macaron for Hair® from Milk Sass The Macaron for Hair is a tiny, compact hair detangling brush that is the answer to every dessert-loving curly girl's prayers. It helps work through tough tangles while looking utterly scrumptious, but don't worry—it's just a hairbrush, not a snack.

Content continues below ad

Pucker up, this'll get you a kiss Courtesy wander beautyIf she loves lipstick, she'll love this Read My Lips gift set from Wander Beauty. It features four matte shades and one metallic, because the holidays call for some shimmer. After she picks her favorite shade, she can check out what it says about her personality.

A vacation-worthy phone case via woodwe.euThis Woodwe Crushed Sea Shell iPhone case is made with real crushed seashells and wood for an earthy, beach-ready vibe that'll make your phone look like a scene out of the Caribbean, and it's available for iPhone models 5 through 8.

A subscription that will streamline her DIY beauty process Courtesy madison reed.comHome hair color fans have been obsessing over the easy-to-use, realistic color subscriptions from Madison Reed, and a gift card to their service is an easy way to give her what she's probably already using and loving. Let her pick her shades and auto-fill her supply as needed. Here's how to find the best hair color for your skin tone.

French hair conditioners are sure to please Courtesy Leonor GreylWhether her hair is long and straight, shoulder-length and curly, short with waves, or any other combination of length and texture, she'll be ecstatic to receive a Leonor Greyl Vacation in a Bottle gift set.

Content continues below ad

Turkish towels for the luxe bather Courtesy seven smith.comThere's probably someone in your life who is known for their power hour showers and epic bath sessions, and they'll likely fall in love with these super chic and trendy Turkish towels from Seven Smith. They're handmade with 100 percent Turkish content, are lightweight and pack easily for beachside vacations (check out some of the best in the country), and look modern against just about every bathroom tile.

Something to keep him dry and warm courtesy Herschel SupplyForecasts are calling for a wet winter, and depending on the climate he lives in, he'll probably make great use of this Herschel Supply Voyage Anorak, an easy-to-pack retro classic that comes in a water-resistant material.

The gift of choice and confidence for a little fashionista courtesy kidpik.comThere's no greater way to guarantee the little girl in your life will actually wear the clothes you buy her than to let her choose her own style parameters, which is exactly what Kidpik does. They offer subscription boxes filled to the brim with affordable, on-trend girls clothing that only comes after the child herself takes their online style quiz. She decides if she's sporty, trendy, girly, or just about anything else, and clothes that fit her exact body arrive soon after.

A faster, easier meal via amazon.comThe Black+Decker 6-Quart Pressure Cooker helps get full meals on the table in less time, is easily programmed, and can make everything from white rice to seared steaks to steaming hot broths.

Content continues below ad

A robot is the future they were promised courtesy iRobotThe iRobot Roomba 690 is the only vacuum anyone actually wants as a gift. It's wifi-enabled, cleans on demand, and doesn't require anyone getting off the sofa. In other words, even the laziest soul can get the house looking tidy with the help of this nifty little robot, and that's a life we want to be a part of.

It's pronounced eh-spress-oh! courtesy cruxFor the sophisticated caffeine-nut in your life, the Crux 15-Bar Espresso Maker is an exciting addition to any countertop either at home or at work. It produces authentic coffeeshop-like espresso drinks without having to go anywhere. Try a cup with these calorie-free coffee hacks.

Gnome way, these are adorable via worldmarket.comIt turns out drinking tea at breakfast helps burn calories all day long, and that's probably reason enough to give tea-related gifts, but these gnome infuser mugs are probably the cutest way to sip loose-leaf brews and start great conversations. They come as an affordable set of two from Cost Plus World Market, and make a great his-and-hers gift idea.

For the skywalker in your family courtesy lenovo The Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is the virtual reality headset and lightsaber he's been waiting his whole life for. It's like living in Luke's world, and that's the world so many prefer to be in. Drop these Star Wars quotes during the game and you'll score even more points.

Content continues below ad

Sweeten the holiday season with honey courtesy Golden DoorRaw, natural honey is one of the healthiest gifts out there, which is why Golden Door's honey sampler gift set makes one of the sweetest and most thoughtful gifts for the health-conscious person on your list. Plus, it's a dream to use in our nut and honey granola recipe.

Cards from the heart courtesy American Cancer SocietyIt doesn't always have to be some big, flashy gift that makes a meaningful difference in someone's holiday. American Cancer Society Holiday Greeting Cards helps you choose the holiday card that gives back, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Golden eye, the literal version courtesy GuerlainLet her eyes sparkle to the max with Guerlain Light Topcoat Mascara, a shimmery topcoat for dark mascaras that offers shimmery reflective bits of gold sparkle. This is the mature way to pop glitter into a stocking stuffer, and it'll be well-appreciated.

For the one who loves beachy hair courtesy T3If she loved that fresh-off-the-beach hair look all summer long, she'll love the new T3 Micro Cascading Waves barrel attachment for the curling iron she already loves. It gives loose, beach-textured waves almost instantly that she'll love for days at a time. Here's how you can curl hair without a curling iron.

Content continues below ad

For the cheese connoisseur via worldmarket.comEveryone knows someone with a major cheese tooth, and this black marble cheese board with four matching knives is the ideal gift for the Romano, Gruyere, and Stilton eaters of the world. If you're wondering, this is what it means for your personality if you're ga-ga for gouda.

A smarter way to pour wine courtesy KuveeThe Kuvée Key wine dispenser was designed to keep your most deliciously sippable wine bottles intact longer. The FreshPour system allows you to pour a sip, glass, or bottle instead of feeling like you've opened an entire bottle that needs to be used with haste. Now everyone can have the wine of their preference without a drop going to waste. You can order it while you learn our favorite fast wine chilling method for white wines.

For allergy sufferers courtesy Molekule IncDid you know that indoor air can be even more polluted than what we breathe outside? Especially during cold winter months when we're bundled up inside, which is exactly why high-tech air filters like Molekule are so necessary for the chronic allergy sufferers of the world. Molekule actually breaks down pollutants on a molecular level and eliminates the full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, which means fewer sneezes and coughs, less red eye, and even less cold and flu for the rest of the family.

Long-lasting lip color is finally non-toxic via civilizedcosmetics.com2017 was definitely the year of long wear lip color, with a near endless list of companies rolling out their own versions. Civilized Cosmetics Lip Suede uses natural, non-toxic, organic, and vegan ingredients to produce the same rich long wear shades though, which is exciting for beauty lovers of all kinds. Here's more vegan makeup your lippy lover might want.

Content continues below ad

Scent sampler via scentbird.comSo many fragrances, so little time. With a gift subscription to Scentbird, your giftee can sample a new fragrance every month from a list of 450 illustrious brands, including Kate Spade, David Yurman, and Burberry.

Send a delicious meal for the whole family courtesy Omaha SteaksYou know what's really helpful? Sending an entire meal for a family, because there's just never enough time in the day to get everything done. Omaha Steaks Marinated Salmon Dinner offers four marinated salmon fillets, six servings of roasted garlic mashed potatoes (because hey, someone is going to want seconds), and enough healthy gourmet green beans to feed four. Plus, salmon counts as a Mediterranean food all-star.

Beautiful baubles courtesy LAGOSA LAGOS Luna Pearl Pendant necklace is a perfect way to add a little timeless elegance to her wardrobe. It's the type of piece she can wear just about everywhere, and looks right with almost every ensemble.

Even skin needs a detox from time to time courtesy skin IncIf the juice-cleansing person in your life has met their max of kale sap, it may be time to move onto a skin detox plan, which is exactly what the Skin Inc Holiday Detox Set offers. It includes their Prep & Seal duo with the popular My Daily Dose of Vitamins ABC+ Serum to get skin goals back on track through late nights, holiday cocktails, and too many sugar cookies.

Content continues below ad

The cutest doggie bed out there Courtesy William Wegman CollectionYour adorable animal best friend probably could use a bed upgrade, and this William Wegman Collection Good Dog/Bad Dog Bumper Dog Bed is the cutest room addition you can imagine, and super comfy for the furry one in your life.

Fashion is heart (and head) warming Courtesy Ann TaylorThis celestial hat by Ann Taylor is sure to warm the coldest heads and most fashionable hearts, and yes, science says hats really are important.

Well-manicured nails are a detail that matters Courtesy DeborahLippmann.comShe'll love the Deborah Lippman Crystal Prism holiday gift set because it's loaded with in-the-moment and dependable shades.

Stuff a stocking with dragon's blood via rodial.co_.ukReal dragon's blood? Not quite, but Rodial makes to-die-for Dragon's Blood facial masks that make the best stocking stuffers for those looking to give their best face. Don't worry—no dragons were harmed in the making of these popular face masks.

Content continues below ad

For the business traveler courtesy skyroam The Skyroam Solis is a dual 4G LTE global WiFi hotspot and power bank to keep even the most seasoned travelers connected and powered up through airports, remote locations, and just about everywhere else you'd want to be connected.

Something to look forward to each morning via Russellhobbs.comThe tired, the overworked, and the with-children on your list could definitely use an extra cup of coffee each morning. You probably can't be the one to pour their oversized cup each day, but you can be responsible for them getting the best brew in town thanks to this chic Russell Hobbs Glass 8-Cup Coffee Maker.

The warmest winter boots courtesy koolaburra.comThe Koolaburra by Ugg Sulana boot is cushy, plush, warm, and pairs well with just about any winter wardrobe. Don't be surprised if your giftee forgets she even owns any other shoes.

For the top chef at home via levooil.comSatiate their hunger for the coolest kitchen gadgets with this LEVO oil infuser. Instead of buying expensive, processed oils with artificial flavorings, this machine will take your favorite olive oils, nut oils, or just about any other oil and infuse them with the ingredients of your choice like the hot peppers you grew in your garden last summer, or the garlic your parents brought back from Italy. Plus, science says olive oil is truly amazing for the mind.

Content continues below ad

For the design-obsessed via pantone.comIf the person on your list is design-obsessed, they'll be over the moon when you give them a Pantone To Go Cup. It's a Pantone color-themed travel cup that'll excite them in all their most primal design way—color. It's perfect for the on-the-go interior design lover, fashion addict, or anyone else with a penchant for all things beautiful.

If eyes are the windows to the soul courtesy Skin Research LabsLet lashes be the most gorgeous curtains ever. This NeuLash Flawless Brows and Lashes gift set comes with growth-enhancing serums in a completely party-worthy blue pouch.

For the adventurous little soul via wonderbly.com Wonderbly's The Incredible Intergalactic Journey Home puts your very own child's name right into their customizable story about space travel and adventure. It's a fun gift that encourages reading for both boys and girls, and can be personalized to suit any name, giving children with the most unique names a rare chance to be recognized.

For the Millennial on your list courtesy cloveandrevel.com Millennials are changing the workplace, the way people interact socially, and now they're even changing what counts as a "neutral" color, because Millennial pink is the hottest color of the year, and it's even hitting handbags. Giving a well-made, luxe-feeling but still trendy Clove + Revel Drew bag in blush will be a crowd-pleaser.

Content continues below ad

Something for the fearless femme via knackshops.comThe Women Around the World gift box is a gorgeous gift for the woman in your life, but also helps support other women in need around the world. Olivine Atelier donates 5 percent of every sale to Every Mother Counts, a non-profit founded by Christy Turlington Burns to make childbirth and pregnancy safe for women everywhere.

A symbol of love courtesy NashelleThe Nashelle Identity Bold Heart necklace is a great way to immortalize a date, a child's name, or just about any top-secret inside joke the two of you share. The company will personalize your order to your liking, and she'll proudly wear her special symbol of love for years to come.

Eye-catching makeup accessories via amazon.comFaux lashes are perennially popular and Eylure's boxed lash sets are affordable stocking stuffers that offer major impact.

For the music lover courtesy cobyA pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones by Coby with snug, comfortable ear padding would be perfect for the frequent traveler, teenager, or the general music-lover in your life.

Content continues below ad

A homemade-looking accent via pompomathome.com This Pompom at Home Trestles Throw Blanket is the perfect homemade-seeming cozy blanket to lay over your favorite big chair, sofa, or the end of a bed. We won't tell if you say you spent months knitting it yourself.

For the sweet tooth courtesy KRUPSUSA.comIs there anything as glorious as a plate of fresh multi-grain waffles? Hardly, which is why the KRUPS 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker will be a guaranteed hit this holiday season. In fact, it may be the one gift you'll see used the very same day.

For the active family courtesy super heroic Super Heroic is a new children's sneaker brand using high-performance design to encourage the power of play, and the cape-worthy designs typically don't have messy laces to trip over. Instead, they use architecturally-significant closures that look ultra-cool to little ones while saving all the energy of constantly screaming to tie laces and avoid tripping.

Matching hers & hers pajamas courtesy American GirlIs there anything more adorable than a child wearing holiday-themed pajamas that also fit her favorite doll? American Girl Festive Reindeer Pajamas come in kids sizes and just the perfect size to fit their standard 18" dolls.

Content continues below ad

A brighter smile courtesy BokaThis fresh-looking electric toothbrush by Boka features a charcoal bristle head, twin-engine sonic motor for the power-obsessed, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It comes with a magnetic charging dock and a detachable micro-USB connection so you can go wireless while still charging. It's great for general use and even getting red wine stains off teeth after all those holiday parties.

Creative assistance courtesy BokaWe're pretty sure you'll agree the best and most creative thoughts happen in the shower when there's really no way to record them, or is there? AquaNotes exist as the answer to the age-old shower thoughts dilemma and will be a well-received gift by the deepest thinker in your home. If you're wondering, it's better to shower at night.

High-tech rest Courtesy SoundOasisFor the insomniac in your world, try giving the Sound Oasis Glo to Sleep Therapy Mask. It's designed to help lull the wearer to sleep in moments, and has cool high-tech appeal.

Snuggly, feminine sleepwear Courtesy Raven and CrowGive her a set of cozy pajamas like this Raven & Crow Lilac Pajamas Set, which is ultra-comfortable and made in Los Angeles.

Content continues below ad

For the sweet and curious baby Courtesy Edushape These Curiosity Cubes are transparent, thought-provoking toys designed specifically for the littlest hands and minds. They're ideal for ages 18 months and up, but even older toddlers love stacking and sorting them.

DIY blowouts made easy via amazon.comHeading to a salon each week takes time and lots of cash, so giving the gift of easy DIY hair is one that will be appreciated for seasons to come. The Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer dries hair, volumizes, and gives that perfect salon hair tuck that's nearly impossible to get with a regular dryer. It's the lazy girl's answer to salon visits, and will change the way she wears her hair—maybe permanently. Here are some tricks to make your blowout last for days.

LOL-worthy beauty gear Courtesy sistarcosmetics.comThe Silisponge LOL - Laugh Out Loud silicone makeup sponges are affordable conversation-starters that help apply makeup in a smooth and consistent way. If she's going to wear cosmetics anyway, why not give her a giggle?

A salad topper that'll be used over and over again courtesy gaeaus.comThis beautifully packaged Olive Oil Gift Set pairs premium extra virgin olive oil and a barrel-aged vinegar exclusively from Assyrtiko grapes from Santorini Island, a perfect gift for the chef who loves to cook with fresh ingredients.

Content continues below ad

For the steak lover courtesy AnySharpThe AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener keeps knives of all kinds in tip-top condition, which will keep your home chef or steak-lover in good spirits all year long.

Throw blankets get used every day courtesy Leesa SleepIf there's one thing that'll get used all the time on those chilly nights, it's a soft throw blanket like the Leesa Blanket, a double-sided blanket that offers oodles of warmth while somehow being lightweight and machine-washable. How's that for a practical gift idea?

For the dancer courtesy tucketts These Tucketts are the cute and easy-to-wear hybrid of dance shoes and socks. They come with grips and are ideal for yoga practice, dance studio time, or just about any form of fitness that calls for bare feet. Did you know that dancing is one of the best ways to maintain balance and feel younger?

A statement necklace courtesy Anthropologie.comWhether she loves bold clothes or sleek all-black everything, an exciting statement necklace is sure to be a hit. The Paulina Choker Necklace from PONO by Joan Goodman is a mix of contemporary charm and old-fashioned elegance, and perfect for style queens of any generation.

Content continues below ad

Upgrade her lip service Courtesy Anthropologie.comShe can forget about rough, dry winter lips with the new Lip Butter collection from LALICIOUS. They're purse-ready and made with a 100 percent organic vegetable base. Flavors like brown sugar and lemon blossom will make her excited to find these in her holiday stocking.

Every kid wants 'em courtesy The LEGO GroupIt's literally impossible to get through the holiday season without considering a LEGO set for a little one in your life, and this Lego A-Wing Starfighter is a clear winner.

Unicorns are big right now courtesy SmokoForget about the Starbucks fraps and the unicorn lemonades that took the Internet by storm last summer, unicorn slippers are the mythical creature interpretation du jour. These Smoko slippers light up too, giving the unicorn-crazed teen in your world easy access to the fridge well into the wee hours of the night.

For the new parent courtesy SmiloThey probably don't yet know what they'll need for their upcoming bundle, which is exactly why the Smilo Small Gift Bundle is so helpful. It's a little of everything for feeding and sleep time, and will help take the pressure off tired new parents.

Content continues below ad

An epic boom courtesy ultimate earsThe Ultimate Ears Wonderboom wireless speaker is 2017's answer to the boombox, and it's cool to epic proportions. It's small, super portable, plays up to 10 hours of music on one charge, and is virtually drop-proof and waterproof. And with the incredible health benefits of music, you're practically gifting them good health.

Something for the wine lover courtesy brinaWine goes fast, but wine accessories can last forever. This insulated wine purse by Brino is the fashionable wine-lover's dream come true for transporting chilled pink wines, blends, and all the other important pour-ables.

A real-life science lesson via astrogallery.comIs there anything cooler than bringing a learning experience to life? Astro Gallery of Gems is selling a genuine fossilized Spinosaurus Tooth, and it's the neatest gift a kid or dinosaur buff could ask for, because it's framed too. The framed tooth offering gives an up close and personal look at one of North Africa's coolest ancient reptiles. Even Princess Diana had dinosaur artifacts.

Send Fido to a (plush) dog house via amazon.comRustic decor is in right now, and there's no reason Fido's home shouldn't be upgraded to match current trends. This Pet Squeak Small Barn Dog House is the plush home you know your favorite pooch deserves for constantly being a good boy. These are the superpowers dogs have that humans don't.

Content continues below ad

Everything's coming up roses via omgaccessories.comThere may be snow on the ground, but Flower Girl, a rose-embroidered vegan leather mini backpack from OMG Accessories, is teen approved for all seasons. Comes in six colors, including on-trend gold metallic.