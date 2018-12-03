courtesy Channel Mum

Attention, puzzle pros! Online motherhood community Channel Mums has designed a brain teaser that is sure to get you feeling festive for the holiday season—and seriously test your smarts, too.

Here’s the challenge: Hidden somewhere in this crazy conglomeration of dinosaurs, rocket ships, teddy bears, and yo-yos is a single doll. But only the most eagle-eyed observers can track it down.

“At first glance, it looks like every mum’s nightmare—the scene of living room chaos following the opening of the Christmas presents,” Siobhan Freegard, spokeswoman for Channel Mum, told The Sun. “It’s very tricky, but it shouldn’t take longer than your average wrapping paper clean-up.” Can you guess which Christmas tree doesn’t belong in this photo?

That said, don’t be too hard on yourself if you can’t spot the pesky doll. It may speed up your search to know that you can only see half of her body; the other half is covered by a few extra toys.

Is your mind officially boggled? Thankfully, The Sun has found and circled the doll for us. It’s on the bottom left-hand corner of the image, camouflaged by a telephone and teddy bear. Then, see if you can spot the difference in these 12 holiday photos.

COURTESY CHANNEL MUMIf you’re a fan of tricky visual puzzles, see if you’re able to spot the difference in these 10 tricky pictures, too.

[Source: The Sun]