Let’s be honest: Most of us majorly struggle through the time it takes to get a cup of coffee to our lips once our alarms go off. (It’s just one of the problems all coffee lovers understand.) Luckily, this coffee-brewing alarm clock could make those few miserable minutes practically disappear.

Yes, you read that right. An alarm clock that brews a fresh pot of coffee as soon as you wake up actually exists, and you can buy it right now. Your morning joe will never be the same, thanks to the Barisieur.

Here’s how it works: Before you go to bed, fill the glass beaker with water and pour ground coffee into the filter. Not a black coffee drinker? Not to worry—special drawers keep your cream cold and store your sugar, too. Then, just set your alarm and drift off to sleep. This sleek machine will take care of the rest.

A few minutes before your alarm goes off next morning, the Barisieur will begin to brew your coffee. And voila! A steaming cup of coffee awaits you when your alarm beeps and you crack open your eyes. You won’t even have to leave your bed (until absolutely have to, of course.)

London designer Joshua Renouf designed this glorious invention himself, raising over $500,000 through donations on IndieGoGo. And coffee lovers, you’ll want to act fast; put in a pre-order on the crowdsourcing site now and pay just $300, or wait until it hits stores in December and pay $420.

Something tells us splurging on one of these sleek clocks will be totally worth it. Nothing says “seize the day” quite like waking up to a pot of freshly brewed coffee, after all. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks, here are five tricks to making the perfect cup of coffee—no fancy alarm clock required.

[Source: Spoon University]