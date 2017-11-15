This Coffee Pouring Puzzle Has Baffled the Internet. Can You Solve It?

Attention, brainteaser buffs! The Internet has once again bestowed another brain-blasting puzzle upon us, and this time it will really test your eye for detail. (Better yet, these brain exercises will help you get smarter.)

Here’s the riddle: The photograph shows a hand pouring coffee into a set of chutes that each lead to one of four cups. Your goal is to determine which cup will be the first to be filled with coffee.

While that might seem simple task at first, it has left thousands of people scratching their heads. As a matter of fact, the tweet has gone viral since it was posted, collecting nearly 2,000 retweets and over 4,000 likes.

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

Initially, you might be tempted to choose the cup with the shortest spout. You wouldn’t be alone; most Twitter users responded with similar answers. Others put their mathematical prowess to the test (although you don’t need to know your numbers to answer this puzzle!)

4…9….7…..5 in that order — Rγαη Fυgαζí 🇱🇨 (@HALFyute) November 9, 2017

Wouldn't they all get it at the same time — Pablo Freshcobar🌊🌴 (@wxvybaby) November 9, 2017

Isn't it 9, 4, 7, 5? (9 first because the distance between the tubes are much shorter than 4.) — Elite Lucky Gamers ® (@eliteluckygamer) November 10, 2017

Depends how fast you pour and how much coffee there is 👀 it’s a long way to 5 — Kailash Subedi (@kailashs) November 10, 2017

But in reality, these users are missing one key aspect of the game. Need a hint? Take a closer look at the details in each pipe.

If you answered cup number 5, you are correct! Cup 5 will fill up first because the pipes leading to cups 4, 9, and 7 are blocked. One user created a helpful diagram that explains the solution:

See? Easy! Next, prove your puzzle genius by figuring out how many triangles are in this image. Or if you’re more of a word wiz, try to solve the secret word in this logic puzzle. Good luck!

