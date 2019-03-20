Fewer Than 1 Percent of People Can Pass This Color Test. Can You?

Naming the colors in the rainbow is easy, but can you differentiate between the different shades of yellow?

Every single day, human eyes process thousands of colors. But the way you see the green of the leaves on trees might be slightly different than how someone else sees it. If you think your eyes are sharper than others and want to test your sight skills, challenge yourself to this very difficult color test. If you already know that you have 20/20 vision, try to spot the difference in this picture—only 10 percent of people can.

Lenstore created an interactive test to see how well various people can perceive color. It’s not as easy as you might think; less than 1 percent of people scored 100 percent. They tested the eyes of 2,000 United Kingdom residents to see which demographics have the strongest color perception. The ten-question quiz tests people’s ability to differentiate between multiple color shades.

After the results came in, they found that the majority of people (24.1 percent) scored six out of ten on the color quiz. Just 23.4 percent got five right, 17.4 percent got seven right, and only 0.2 percent got all ten questions correct. See the full breakdown below. Also, check out these optical illusions that will make your brain hurt.

0 right answers: 0.2% of respondents got this result

1 right answer: 0.3%

2 right answers: 2.2%

3 right answers: 7.4%

4 right answers: 13.7%

5 right answers: 23.4%

6 right answers: 24.1%

7 right answers: 17.4%

8 right answers: 9.1%

9 right answers: 2.0%

10 right answers: 0.2%

While analyzing the results, Lenstore also discovered that women are able to perceive and differentiate colors better than men. The average score on the test for females was 57.7 percent and the average for males was 53.8 percent.

Think that your eyes are up for the challenge? Test your color perception below. If your score ends up being a lot lower than you expected, try these easy ways to improve your eyesight.