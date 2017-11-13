17 Famous Company Names You’re Actually Pronouncing All Wrong

Ikea Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: eye-key-ah

How you're supposed to pronounce it: ih-key-yah Are you mispronouncing these words also? Even smart people say them wrong!

Adidas Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: uh-deed-aas

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: aah-dee-das Here are some of the most mispronounced food words.

Zagat Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: za-get

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: za-GAT You've probably been saying these 10 place names wrong, too.

Nutella Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: nuh-tell-uh

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: new-tell-uh Are you guilty of using these words and phrases wrong?

Content continues below ad

Porsche Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: porsh

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: por-sha You might be messing up these common brand names, too.

Fage Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: fahj

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: fah-yay Here are 24 other things you've probably been saying wrong this whole time.

Hyundai Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: hi-un-dye

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: hun-day These are some of the hardest words to pronounce in the English language.

Hoegaarden Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: ho-gar-den

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: who-gar-den These irregular plural words sound totally wrong—but they're correct.

Content continues below ad

Hermes Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: her-meez

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: air-mez These are some other fashion terms you might be pronouncing incorrectly.

Givenchy Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: Gah-vin-chee

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: zhee-von-she Did you know you've probably been saying "the" wrong half the time?

Volkswagen Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: volks wag-en

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: vo-ks var-gun

Renault Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: ren-old

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: ren-oh

Content continues below ad

Sega Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: say-ga

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: see-ga

Louis Vuitton Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: loo-is vee-ton

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: loo-ee we-taahn

Samsung Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: sam-sung

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: sam-song

Bayer Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock How we pronounce it: bay-er

How you’re supposed to pronounce it: buy-er

Content continues below ad