17 Famous Company Names You’re Actually Pronouncing All Wrong
Most businesses could not care less how you say their name as long as you spell your name correctly on the credit card slip. But in case you’re wondering, here are the incorrect and correct ways to say …
Ikea
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: eye-key-ah
How you're supposed to pronounce it: ih-key-yah
Adidas
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: uh-deed-aas
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: aah-dee-das
Zagat
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: za-get
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: za-GAT
Nutella
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: nuh-tell-uh
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: new-tell-uh
Porsche
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: porsh
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: por-sha
Fage
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: fahj
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: fah-yay
Hyundai
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: hi-un-dye
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: hun-day
Hoegaarden
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: ho-gar-den
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: who-gar-den
Hermes
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: her-meez
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: air-mez
Givenchy
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: Gah-vin-chee
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: zhee-von-she
Volkswagen
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: volks wag-en
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: vo-ks var-gun
Renault
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: ren-old
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: ren-oh
Sega
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: say-ga
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: see-ga
Louis Vuitton
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: loo-is vee-ton
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: loo-ee we-taahn
Samsung
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: sam-sung
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: sam-song
Bayer
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: bay-er
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: buy-er
Saucony
Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock
How we pronounce it: sow-cone-ee
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: SOCK-a-nee
