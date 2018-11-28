Here’s How to Get Recall Alerts from Costco

Juan Llauro/Shutterstock

It seems like everything is getting recalled lately, right? Between the 6.9 million pound beef recall, the romaine lettuce recall, and even a chicken recall, it feels like nothing is safe to eat at the moment. And unless you’re getting that recall notice from a local news source or the U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Services, you probably have no idea if that food product of yours is truly safe to eat.

But Costco’s alert system fixes that.

If you’re a Costco member, you may already know about their recall alert system. But if you’re still on the fence and haven’t decided to become a Costco member yet, this may just be the thing that convinces you to take the plunge once and for all.

How Costco’s alert system works

When Costco is alerted about a recall that takes place, they notify their members about the recall that occurred. Not only that, they will actually email if you specifically bought the product that is being recalled!

Typically, recalls will let you know the product number, as well as any applicable dates, for the product being recalled. Costco’s alert system will take a look at those who purchased with that specific recall product and send out a message to those customers.

The recalls aren’t even specific to food! A quick glance at Costco’s recall list on their website proves that they will send out messages to members who purchased any recalled product coming from their store. Here’s an example Costco alert sent to customers who purchased a Scout Traeger Grill that was recalled this year.

Costco’s recall system makes members feel safe

Having a recall system that is specific to the customer’s purchases is what makes Costco such a safe, trustworthy brand for customers. Even one of our employees here at Taste of Home, Alex Levin, continues to see Costco as a brand that he can count on.

“The personalized Costco food recall alerts made me appreciate their customer service even more than I already do,” said Alex. “I don’t know any other stores that do this, and I’m sure there are many recalls I don’t hear about.” Here are 5 more shopping perks only Costco members know.

How to get on Costco’s recall list

It’s simple: Be a member at Costco! The store will use your contact information to inform you about recalls applicable to your purchases. If you’re not a Costco member, you can see the list of recalls directly on their website.

If it’s not the right time to become a Costco member, don’t worry. Here are 7 things you can buy at Costco without a membership. Plus, check out these 15 other secrets Costco employees won’t tell you.