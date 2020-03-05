7 Deals You Can Only Get on Pi Day

Find out what deals you can score on this day that celebrates the mathematical constant.

Pi Day is almost here! What’s that you ask? Why, it’s the global celebration of the mathematical constant, pi. Because the first three digits of pi are 3, 1 and 4, it is observed on March 14 (aka 3.14). Some businesses—especially those that are somehow connected to the “pie” theme, such as pizzerias and bakeries—often run special promotions to mark the occasion.

“As food holidays become increasingly popular every year, more retailers, brands, and restaurants are starting to participate,” says Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at The Real Deal blog. And that includes Pi Day.

While only a limited number of Pi Day deals have been announced already, you’ll likely hear more about it as the day approaches. “While brands have kept quiet so far about their specific offers, based on past year deals we can expect to see great offers from restaurants like Domino’s, Papa John’s, California Pizza Kitchen, and more,” says Skirboll.

Search for Pi Day hashtags and mentions on social media to stay in the loop on the latest deals, and keep checking the Pi Day website. Find out how apple pie became America’s favorite.

These are the promotions that have already been announced. All deals are valid on March 14 only, unless otherwise indicated.

Papa John’s

Buy a large pizza at regular menu price at Papa John’s and get a large one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Bojangles’

Bojangles’ is offering three of its Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14. This dessert is described as “a crisp, oven-baked pastry, with a decadent sweet potato puree filling” baked then “brushed with a delectable cinnamon butter before serving.”

Pieology

Pieology is celebrating National Pi Day with a buy one Artisan Thin Pizza, get a second for $3.14 in-store only.

Papa Murphy’s

Get 31.4 percent off orders over $20 on March 14 with code “PIDAY” at Papa Murphy’s online only.

Patxi’s Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza is offering a special deal on its signature thin-crust pies! Guests who dine in at Patxi’s can enjoy any one of nine thin-crust pizzas for just $3.14, with a minimum purchase. Choose from a variety of deep-dish and thin-crust pies, including the Prosciutto and Arugula and the pesto-infused Bianco Verde.

My Pi Pizza

Get an individual thin-crust cheese pizza for $3.14 at My Pi Pizza. Additional toppings are available for an extra $1.59.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Get a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie with any purchase at the Grand Traverse Pie Company at any of their 15 locations.

2019 Pi Day Deals

We’re hoping that the following companies listed below will repeat their deals from 2019 this year—watch their apps or social media channels for updates.

Domino’s Pizza: buy one pizza at regular price and get one free

buy one pizza at regular price and get one free Whole Foods: large bakery pies for $3.14 off regular price

large bakery pies for $3.14 off regular price Marie Callender’s: free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree

free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree Boston Market: free chicken potpie with purchase of a potpie and drink

free chicken potpie with purchase of a potpie and drink Stop & Shop: assortment of pies for $3.14

assortment of pies for $3.14 Pizza Hut: three medium one-topping pizzas for $5 each

Read on to learn about (3.)14 ways to celebrate Pi Day that don’t involve pie.