Alaska: Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis tiny unincorporated municipality extends for three miles along the southeast coast of Nunivak Island, Alaska, which is part of the Bethel census area of the State of Alaska. The name has been referred to as "unpronounceable and unexplained," and no hint as to its proper pronunciation is offered even in Donald Orth's Dictionary of Alaska Place Names, which is the leading text on Alaska Place Names. Hey, at least it's not Unalaska, Alaska, which although easy to pronounce, wouldn't exactly roll off the tongue if you happened to be from there and were trying to explain your background ("Hello, my name is John, and I'm Unalaskan.")

Arizona: Sunoita Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comHere's a prime example of the problem Americans face when they're forced to pronounce the names of cities and towns that have origins in other languages. From the looks of it, Sunoita, Arizona would appear to originate from the Spanish language (which in fact, is true), which might lead you to pronounce it as So-no-EE-ta. Nope. The locals pronounce Suh-NOY-ta. Here's where you can learn more interesting facts about all 50 states.

Arkansas: Ouachita Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comOuachita, Arkansas, refers to a lake, river, mountain range, and a county in the State of Arkansas (which is pronounced ARE-kan-saw, in case you were tempted to pronounce it like "Kansas"). OK, so it's not a municipality exactly, but it's known as the most mispronounced place-name in Arkansas. The correct pronunciation is WASH-ee-tah, which will come in handy if you're planning a trip to the Hot Springs in Ouachita County, Arkansas. But try not to think about that when you pronounce it the way locals do, which is Suh-NOY-ta.

California: Zzyzx Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com The unincorporated municipality of Zzyzx is in San Bernardino County, California. It's pronounced ZY (rhymes with EYE) - Zicks. Before 1944, Zzyzx was known as Soda Springs. Then along came this guy: Curtis Howe Springer, a self-proclaimed doctor and preacher, who founded the Zyzzx Mineral Springs Resort (he wanted it to be the very last word in the English language). Although Springer is known by the American Medical Association as the "King of Quacks," his name for the place stuck.

Colorado: Crested Butte Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comLet's just get this straight: it's Crested BEWT, not Crested But. There are simply no "buts" (or butts) about it. Did you know that Colorado is one of the happiest states in the U.S.?

Connecticut: Berlin Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comIf you're thinking it's pronounced like the city in Germany, you're wrong. It's actually BURR-lin, emphasis on the BURR. Located at the geographic center of the state, the land was originally known as Pagonchawnischage (a Mattabassat Indian name), so really, things could be a lot worse. Did you know in Connecticut, it's illegal to sell pickles that don't bounce?

Delaware: Newark Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comMost people are familiar with the city of Newark, New Jersey, which is pronounced NEW-irk with a slight emphasis on the first syllable (locals often end up turning the two syllables into one: Nirk). But not in Delaware. In Delaware, it's pronounced New-ARK.

Florida: Ocoee Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThere are those who believe it's pronounced Oh-SEW-ee, and there are those who don't even bother trying to pronounce it at all. In fact, it's pronounced Oh-KOH-ee, which makes sense when you stop to consider that it's located in the same area as Kissimmee, which is pronounced Kiss-IM-me (and also happens to be a top vacation spot).

Georgia: Buena Vista Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comFormerly known as "Pea Ridge," this city changed its name to Buena Vista in honor of Zachary Taylor's victory in the Mexican-American War. So, then what's it doing on this list? After all, the name is clearly referencing the Spanish language. You probably can even translate it ("good view"). The problem is, not in Georgia. In Georgia, it's BEW-na VISS-tuh. Did you know that after the war, Taylor became the 12th United States President? Here are some other fascinating facts about America.

Hawaii: Kaumalapau Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis one might be more about spelling than about pronunciation, although that tends to mean that the way it sounds is nothing like how it's spelled. And that is, in fact, the case. The right way to pronounce "Kuamalapau" is Kah-OO-mah-LAH-pah-OO, according to this guide to Hawaiian pronunciation. Here are some popular Hawaiian phrases you can practice those pronunciations on.

Illinois: Benld Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis town in Illinois is pronounced Ben-ELd, and it's not that hard to remember if you consider that the town is named after its founder, "Benjamin L. Dorsey." Dorsey was responsible for acquiring the land on which the town was built. When it came time to name the village, he took the combination of his first name and his middle and last initial. If you find it hard to remember the name "Ben L. Dorsey," then these memory tricks to help you remember names may be just what you need.

Indiana: Loogootee Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhen you see the name of this Indiana town in writing, you might think it's easy to pronounce if only you could figure out which syllable takes the accent. But you would be wrong. In fact, "Loogootee" is pronounced Luh-GO-tee, which has been described as sounding like something you cough up when you have a cold.

Iowa: Ocheyedan Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWith a population of under 500 at last count, it's unlikely that many people know that this town's name is pronounced Oh-CHEE-den. There is a common misconception that the highest point in Iowa is the Ocheyedan Mound, but it's actually 15 feet short of the actual highest point in Iowa (Hawkeye Point, with an elevation of 1,670 feet above sea level). Traveling to Iowa? Make sure to check out the Iowa State Fair, arguably one of the best state fairs in U.S. history.

Kansas: Osawatome Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comOsawatome, Kansas, had its 15 minutes of fame after President Obama visited in 2011, and a couple of public radio hosts butchered the name. They apologized for not knowing it's pronounced Oh-so-WAH-tah-mee. "No apology necessary," commented one listener. "It's a tricky word." Here are 70 tricky words you're probably using wrong.

Kentucky: Tyewhoppety Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com The town of Tyewhoppety, Kentucky is thought to be named for either the slang term meaning an "un-kept looking person" or the Shawnee word for "place of no return." In any case, it's pronounced Tih-WAH-pih-tee. http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/kentucky/19-kentucky-towns-with-incredibly-strange-names/

Louisiana: Natchitoches Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com In Louisiana, Natchitoches, the oldest settlement of the Louisiana Purchase, is pronounced NAH-code-ish. Don't confuse it with the similarly named town in Texas (see below). Nacogdoches, which is pronounced NAH-coh-DOE-chess. Here are some medical terms that are commonly confused with one another.

Maine: Seboeis Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThere are only 35 people living in Seboies, Maine, so it's no wonder that not a lot of people know that it's pronounced Seh-BOW-iss. Since Maine residents are famous for being people of few words, we're going to stop here except to show you these stunning photos of Maine's puffins.

Massachusetts Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comAh, Worcester, you're the worst-er-est. You've got so many silent letters, it's almost like, why not just add a few more? A silent "x" perhaps right at the end, perhaps? Perhaps a silent "k" at the beginning? Then there's the fact that so few of your letters give any sort of clue to how you're actually pronounced. And finally, there's almost no reasonable phonetic way to express how your first syllable is pronounced except to say that it rhymes with the last syllable of New Hampshire. Here, just listen to this excellent rendition of the word, Worcester. And now that you know how to say the town name, you'll be a pro at pronouncing the similarly named condiment.

Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhen you arrive in Sault St. Marie, Michigan, don't be surprised if someone says, "Welcome to the Soo," because that is, in fact, how the first word of this town's name is pronounced. The second word is pronounced "Saynt" (or "saint"). The reason for the "e" at the end is the town was named for the Virgin Mary by a French missionary, and the feminine of "St." in French is "Ste." So, say it with us: SOO Saint Mah-REE, and leave the "salt" out of it.

Minnesota: Wayzata Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comIf you're looking for a "way" to pronounce this, you're going to have to ask "why"—as in, why you gotta be so confusing, Why-ZET-uh? Well, at least your name isn't "Embarrass, Michigan."

Mississippi: Louisville Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThere are so many hard-to-pronounce place-names in Mississippi that it was hard to choose just one. But we chose Louisville because even if you know how to pronounce the one in Kentucky properly (LEW-wee-vill), or how to pronounce the one in Kentucky like you're from Kentucky (LEW-uh-vill), it's of no help at all. Rather, Louisville, Mississippi, is pronounced LEW-iss-vill. Nor does it help that Louisville, Mississippi, was named for a state senator by the name of Louis Winston, because that would seem to imply the French pronunciation used in Kentucky. In fact, Louis Winston is pronounced "Lewis" Winston. At least you probably know that the Mississippi River is NOT the longest in the U.S. But if you don't, you can read about it here, along with other geography mistakes we all tend to make.

Missouri: Qulin Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comNo, it's not a typo. The tiny town of Qulin, Missouri (population approximately 450 at last count) has no vowel between the "Qu" and the rest of it, leaving most of us to wonder: WHICH vowel? The answer is: none. The town of Qulin is pronounced Q-lin. Why they spelled it that way remains a mystery.

Montana: Ekalaka Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comNot only is Elalaka, Montana, hard to pronounce, it's also considered to be one of the strangest town names in Montana, joining the ranks with Crow Agency, Nimrod, Pray, and Two Dot. It's pronounced EE-ka-LAH-kah. About 350 people call Ekalaka, Montana, home, making it a very small town. Speaking of which, these are said to be America's nicest small towns.

Nebraska: Cairo Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comLike Montana, Nebraska has quite a few towns bearing strange names. These include Nenzel, Ong, Ord, Ayr, and Burr. But when it comes to difficult pronunciations, none can beat Cairo, Nebraska, which is pronounced CAY-row (not like the Egyptian city, which is pronounced KYE-row). Now, if you'd like a little inspiration, read about how this little Nebraska town raised a lot of money just to save one of its own.

Nevada: Winnemucca Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comBefore we even get into how to pronounce "Winnemucca, Nevada," we need to talk about how to pronounce "Nevada." It's Neh-VAD-uh. Pronouncing it Na-VAH-duh will raise the hackles of the locals. As for Winnemucca, it's pronounced Win-eh-MUCK-uh. All together now: Win-eh-MUCK-uh, Neh-VAD-uh.

New Hampshire: Milan Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comHere's another town that shares a name with a foreign city, which only makes it harder to pronounce. Don't even think about saying, "Mih-LAHN," like the city in Italy. The Milan in New Hampshire is pronounced MY-linn. Fun fact: When referring to something of low quality in New Hampshire, the correct term is "janky" (if by correct, you mean regional slang).

New Jersey: Greenwich Township Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comNew Jersey, being the Garden State, insists on pronouncing it as "GREEN-which." And it's not like there's just one there in either. New Jersey has THREE towns that are known as "GREEN-which." One is in Cumberland County, one in Gloucester (pronounced "GLAW-ster") County, and one in Warren County. And if you ask them whether they care that New Yorkers have a "GREN-itch" Village, and that there's a "GREN-itch, Connecticut," you know what they're gonna say? Fuggedaboudit. Here are 10 amazing Jersey Shore beaches to visit.

New York: Schenectady Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThere are a LOT of New York municipalities that are hard to pronounce, but we chose Schenectady, New York, for slightly selfish reasons. First, one of us word nerds, and we're not saying who, is a big fan of the film, Synechdoche, New York, whose title is a play on "Schenectady, New York," where most of the film is set (along with the concept of "synechdoche," wherein a part of something represents the whole or vice versa). Second, that same word nerd's dad went to high school in Schenectady County, New York, and the name of that high school is quite a whopper, itself: Niskayuna (pronounced Niss-kee-YOU-nuh). By the way, Schenectady is pronounced Skin-ECK-tah-DEE.

North Carolina: Schley Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comTrying to be Sly, are we, Schley, North Carolina? Or is that just the way you're pronounced? In fact, it's the latter.

North Dakota: Palermo Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comChalk another one up to the foreign cities that don't translate. Palermo, North Dakota, is not pronounced like its Italian counterpart (Pah-LAIR-Mo), but rather, as PAL-er-mo.

Ohio: Gnadehutten Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com The village of Gnadehutten, Ohio is in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, and is Ohio's oldest existing settlement, having been founded in October 1772 by German-Americans. And that goes a long way toward explaining the name and its pronunciation: It's derived directly from the German word, gnadenhütten, which means "huts of grace," and it's basically unspellable in the English language, although we give those founders an A for effort. The closest we can get you is ji-NAY-dun-huh-tehn. According to non-native English-speakers, these are the hardest words to pronounce in the English language.

Oklahoma: Pawhuska Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhat makes Pawhuska, Oklahoma, so hard to pronounce is that it kind of feels like something's missing between the W and the H. Once you get past that urge to stick another sound in there, you're left with Paw-HUS-Kuh, which is more a challenge to the mouth and the tongue than to phonetics. Here are some words that don't mean anything like what they look like they mean.

Oregon: Yachats Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comYachats, Oregon, is a small coastal city in Lincoln County. The name derives from the Siletz language and means "dark water at the foot of the mountain." In 2007, Budget Travel magazine named Yachats one of the "Ten Coolest Small Towns of the U.S.A.," and Yachats was chosen among the top 10 U.S. up-and-coming vacation destinations by Virtualtourist. Now, about that pronunciation. Forget that there's a C in there at all and just say "YA-hahts." And speaking of amazing Oregon beaches, check out why Bandon, Oregon should be on your bucket list.

Pennsylvania: Shickshinny Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com Shickshinny, Pennsylvania is a small municipality located in Luzerne County. It's named after the Shickshinny Creek, which runs through it. And according to the Shickshinny Historical Society, Shickshinny means "five mountains." While Shickshinny may not be the hardest Pennsylvania place-name to pronounce (for that, think: Lititz, Ephrata, Quakake, and Versailles, among others), Shickshinny sure does make for a fun tongue twister. But if you're looking for a fun family weekend in Pennsylvania, look no further than this weekend itinerary in Bucks County, PA.

Rhode Island: Quonochontaug Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comSpeaking of tongue twisters, try saying "Quonochontaug" five times fast. The question is: Do you know how to say it even once? Hint: It's pronounced KWAHN-ah-kahn-tawg. Quonochontaug is a village that's part of Charlestown, Rhode Island, which is located in Washington County. Looking on the bright side, at least Charleston and Washington County aren't hard to pronounce. Still looking for the bright side? Try these tips for seeing the bright side of life.

South Carolina: Chechessee River Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comSo many places in South Carolina are frequently mispronounced, that the South Carolina Information Highway (SCIWAY, which is pronounced "sky-way") has developed a comprehensive guide to pronouncing South Carolinian places. As we scanned the hundreds of entries, we realized that while many were provided by South Carolinians, many were also requested by South Carolinians. In other words, even people who live in South Carolina don't necessarily know how to pronounce some of these more hard-to-pronounce places. For example, a reader named "Kate" requested the official pronunciation of the Chechessee River after having lived alongside it for more than six years because she had "never heard it pronounced." Here's what Kate was told by SCIWAY: The Chechesee River is pronounced Chu-CHESSEE, with the last two syllables "sort of run together" such that really all the syllables end up "soft-sounding and fluid, just like the river that bears its name!" Now if that isn't an example of Southern hospitality, then we don't know what is.

South Dakota: Pukwana Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com The town of Pukwana, South Dakota is home to 285 residents and the "Puk U" bar. It's not hard to pronounce once you hear it pronounced for the first time (Puck-WAH-na), but considering that it got this name after having been originally called "Carlton," we felt it deserved an "honorable mention."

Tennessee: Ooltewa Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comOoltewah, Tennessee, is pronounced almost nothing like it sounds. We could go on about the silent T or the phantom D, but, instead, we're just going straight to the big reveal. The correct pronunciation is Oo-da-wah.

Texas: Nacogdoches Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com Remember we were talking about Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is pronounced NAH-code-ish? And we told you not to confuse it with the similarly named town in Texas? Well, here's where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. The similarly-named town in Texas, Nacogdoches, is pronounced NAH-coh-DOE-chess. Really, it's not all that hard to pronounce, at least compared to the one in Louisiana, if you remember that the G is silent.

Utah: Duchesne Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comYou might have seen a reference to the frequent mispronunciation of the name, Duchesne, on Showtime's Ray Donovan. Even if you didn't, you still might have problems pronouncing Duchesne, Utah. Well, let's just put all doubt aside and learn, once and for all, how to pronounce it properly: Doo-SHAYNE. It's French in origin, and means "oak tree."

Vermont: Montpelier Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comConsidering that French roots abound in Vermont, it's awfully strange that Montpelier, which is Vermont's capital city, is pronounced as if it never so much as met a French person. Here's how you'd say it in France: Mont-pel-YAY. Here's how you say it in Vermont: Mont-PEEL-yer. Fun fact: there's a Montpelier in Idaho, which is pronounced the same way it's pronounced in Vermont (because it was named by Brigham Young, who was born in Vermont), and a Montpelier, Iowa, which is also pronounced the Vermont-way (because it was settled by people who came from Vermont).

Virginia: McGaheysville Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comMcGaheysville, Virginia, is an unincorporated community located in Rockingham County. Just looking at it makes us cringe with the mispronunciation-shivers. That said, it makes us think of Matthew McConaughey, which is always kind of nice. Here's how you pronounce it: Muh-GAK-eez, which is not even close to how it's spelled. Speaking of spelling, see if you're up to the challenge of spelling these spelling-bee words.

Washington: Puyallup Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comPuyallup, Washington, which is pronounced Pew-AH-lip, is the home of the best state fair in Washington State. In fact, the fair is sometimes known as the Puyallup State Fair.

West Virginia: Iaeger Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comAnyone want to buy a vowel? Because Iaeger, West Virginia has plenty. Pronounced as it is in West Virginia, it's got only two syllables: Yay-gur.

