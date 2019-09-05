This Is Why Disney World Rarely Has Power Outages

You’ve planned a trip to Walt Disney World envisioning sunny Orlando. You’re probably not expecting the power to go out while you’re waiting in line to ride Space Mountain. But as a recent storm demonstrated, inclement weather can throw off even a Magic Kingdom.

But in general, power outages at Disney are rare. Why? Essentially because Disney is built more like a city center than a neighborhood. Its infrastructure is industrial. That means no fragile power lines hanging in places where one falling tree can take out power for an entire block.

“Disney World is built with multiple system redundancies to handle the strain of tens of millions of visitors a year in the lightning capital of the world [central Florida],” says Robert Niles, the editor of ThemeParkInsider.com. In addition, Disney generates an enormous amount of power with its own solar facilities and has backup sources on site. Disney’s got some pretty impressive ways of combatting unpleasant effects of nature—find out how Disney World manages to be free of mosquitoes, too.

That said, Niles adds that if a hurricane or another powerful storm hits—and a lightning strike hits the right transformer—Disney can and does lose power. But with its support crews, Disney can generally get things repaired quickly.

Bottom line: Even if the power goes out, the outage isn’t likely to last for long. So go ahead and check out these secret spots inside the Disney parks.