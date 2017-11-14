20 Dog Puns That Will Give You Paws
Time to unleash the ruff stuff when it comes to puns! Like a dog with a punny bone, we await your ap-paws!
Hide and seek
Iuliia Khabibullina/ShutterstockThe Dalmatian ran into the flower bed because he didn't want to be spotted. (If you thought that was funny, get a laugh at these animal jokes.)
Lost and found
Ksenia Raykova/ShutterstockThe dog catcher liked to sing while he picked up strays, "You ain't nothing but a pound dog." (Don't miss these hilarious one-liners.)
Camera ready
Vacancylizm/ShutterstockThe cute little puppy struck a pose for the pup-arazzi. (You won't be able to keep a straight face at these corny jokes.)
Sunscreen optional
JIFF/ShutterstockThe Dachshund moved his nap to the shade so he wouldn't be mistaken for a hot dog. (What out for the signs that your dog might have anxiety.)
Run, rover, run
everydoghasastory/ShutterstockThe retriever raised her eyebrows at her silly owner for tossing her a bone that was pretty far-fetched.
Deep thoughts
Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock
What's the best dog to take on a submarine? A subwoofer, of course.
Welcome to the world
Helen Sushitskaya/shutterstockThe sturdy new puppies tore up the upholstery—what a bunch of litter pugs! (Here are 50 secrets your pet won't tell you.)
Story time
patostudio/ShutterstockGreat Dane owners are obsessed with tall tails.
Housewarming
Kazantseva Olga/ShutterstockThe best type of home for your dog is ruff-housing. Woof-woof!
Puppy Bowl
Alena Lebedzeva/ShutterstockDon't drop snacks on the floor on game day—you don't want to end up with a wide retriever!
Good luck charm
Anna Hoychuk/ShutterstockWhen you've got a dog on your side, anything is paw-sible. (Don't miss these secrets to becoming your dog's favorite person.)
What a saint
ALEX UGALEK/ShutterstockTheir dog preyed on the neighborhood cats because it was a holy terrier. (Check out the 11 superpowers all dogs have.)
Spa day
LElik83/ShutterstockWhen the poodle exited the beauty parlor she was fierce and fur-ocious, like, fur real!
To go, please
Haobo Wang/ShutterstockYou can always travel with your pet—just make sure you have a doggie bag!
Row your boat
Kanticha Panichkul/ShutterstockDon't take your dog out on the lake without a doggie paddle!
Best in show
Stiglincz Gabor/ShutterstockShow dogs rarely bark up the wrong pedigree.
Teacher's pet
michimichi7/ShutterstockOld dogs can't learn new tricks in obedience school since they eat their homework. (Don't miss these tips to keep your dog in shape during summer.)
Top of the world, Ma!
Seregraff/ShutterstockDogs are loyal to a fault—ever-devoted to their dog-ma and paw.
At the races
Kate Grishakova/ShutterstockGreyhounds never catch the rabbit at the dog races because every dog has a bad hare day! (Here are 50 adorable animal pictures to melt your heart.)
Dog eat dog
Anna Hoychuk/ShutterstockThe dog's breakfast was pure bread—Beagles and locks, some Chow-Chow, and Hair of the Dog after a three dog night. Hot diggety dog!
