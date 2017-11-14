Hide and seek Iuliia Khabibullina/ShutterstockThe Dalmatian ran into the flower bed because he didn't want to be spotted. (If you thought that was funny, get a laugh at these animal jokes.)

Lost and found Ksenia Raykova/ShutterstockThe dog catcher liked to sing while he picked up strays, "You ain't nothing but a pound dog." (Don't miss these hilarious one-liners.)

Camera ready Vacancylizm/ShutterstockThe cute little puppy struck a pose for the pup-arazzi. (You won't be able to keep a straight face at these corny jokes.)

Sunscreen optional JIFF/ShutterstockThe Dachshund moved his nap to the shade so he wouldn't be mistaken for a hot dog. (What out for the signs that your dog might have anxiety.)

Run, rover, run everydoghasastory/ShutterstockThe retriever raised her eyebrows at her silly owner for tossing her a bone that was pretty far-fetched.

Deep thoughts Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock What's the best dog to take on a submarine? A subwoofer, of course.

Welcome to the world Helen Sushitskaya/shutterstockThe sturdy new puppies tore up the upholstery—what a bunch of litter pugs! (Here are 50 secrets your pet won't tell you.)

Story time patostudio/ShutterstockGreat Dane owners are obsessed with tall tails.

Housewarming Kazantseva Olga/ShutterstockThe best type of home for your dog is ruff-housing. Woof-woof!

Puppy Bowl Alena Lebedzeva/ShutterstockDon't drop snacks on the floor on game day—you don't want to end up with a wide retriever!

Good luck charm Anna Hoychuk/ShutterstockWhen you've got a dog on your side, anything is paw-sible. (Don't miss these secrets to becoming your dog's favorite person.)

What a saint ALEX UGALEK/ShutterstockTheir dog preyed on the neighborhood cats because it was a holy terrier. (Check out the 11 superpowers all dogs have.)

Spa day LElik83/ShutterstockWhen the poodle exited the beauty parlor she was fierce and fur-ocious, like, fur real!

To go, please Haobo Wang/ShutterstockYou can always travel with your pet—just make sure you have a doggie bag!

Row your boat Kanticha Panichkul/ShutterstockDon't take your dog out on the lake without a doggie paddle!

Best in show Stiglincz Gabor/ShutterstockShow dogs rarely bark up the wrong pedigree.

Teacher's pet michimichi7/ShutterstockOld dogs can't learn new tricks in obedience school since they eat their homework. (Don't miss these tips to keep your dog in shape during summer.)

Top of the world, Ma! Seregraff/ShutterstockDogs are loyal to a fault—ever-devoted to their dog-ma and paw.

At the races Kate Grishakova/ShutterstockGreyhounds never catch the rabbit at the dog races because every dog has a bad hare day! (Here are 50 adorable animal pictures to melt your heart.)

Dog eat dog Anna Hoychuk/ShutterstockThe dog's breakfast was pure bread—Beagles and locks, some Chow-Chow, and Hair of the Dog after a three dog night. Hot diggety dog!

