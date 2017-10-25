What thieves and attackers look for in an unsuspecting victim: Illustration by Jason Lee The next time you go to the mall or drive through a neighborhood, imagine yourself as a thief or predator. Ask yourself, Whom would I target, and why? By looking for easy targets, you’ll learn to avoid being one yourself. Here are a few times you might be especially vulnerable:

The jogger listening to an iPod Illustration by Jason Lee She's sacrificing one of her primary senses and compromising her awareness.

The driver parking alongside a cargo van Illustration by Jason Lee The van blocks her from view and could easily be hiding a criminal inside.

The businessman setting down his bag Illustration by Jason Lee People drop their bags at the bus stop, a cash register, wherever, then get preoccupied talking on their cell phone or watching for the bus to come. And just like that, someone walks off with their stuff.

The guy telegraphing where his valuables are Illustration by Jason Lee Watch someone long enough and he'll eventually touch a pocket to make sure his wallet is there. Pickpockets look for this.

The mothers blithely chatting away in a park Illustration by Jason Lee They're so busy talking that they don't notice their kids wandering off.

The grandmother about to cash her Social Security check Illustration by Jason Lee She does it every second Friday of every month at the same time. Criminals also watch for patterns.

The unlocked car Illustration by Jason Lee Whether the car’s a clunker or not, lock it—someone could hide in it. It's a good idea to never leave electronics, personal documents, your purse, and other valuable items in your car.

