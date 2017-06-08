Can You Pass This Elementary School Math Test?

Will there be math? Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, ShutterstockDoes the thought of arithmetic make you break out in a cold sweat? People tend to fear a little number work, but without it our world would be a much duller place—check out how numbers make our world beautiful. Nonetheless, some children genuinely struggle (look out for these signs that your child may be battling serious math anxiety). If you find math tricky, don't despair! Most straightforward math questions can be solved by thinking clearly and breaking things down into logical steps. Here's what kids are up to these day—take a shot at these elementary math problems.

Multiplying whole numbers Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock 223 X 8

Solution This can be easily solved by breaking it down into steps: 200 X 8 = 1,600 20 X 8 = 160 3 X 8 = 24 1,600 + 160 + 24 = 1,784 So 223 X 8 = 1,784

Multiplying decimals Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock 0.41 X 9 0.41 X 9 (By the way, don't fall for these decimal tricks used by restaurants.)

Solution Again, breaking the calculation into steps is helpful: 0.4 X 9 = 3.6 0.01 X 9 = 0.09 3.6 + 0.09 = 3.69 Answer: 0.41 X 9 = 3.69

Find the missing number Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock 68 + 37 + 1,000 + ________ + 11 = 1,559 68 + 37 + 1,000 + ________ + 11 = 1,559

Solution This is a two-step question. First, add all the numbers you've been given: 68 + 37 + 1,000 + 11 = 1,116 Next, subtract 1,116 from 1,559 to find the missing number: 1,559 – 1,116 = 443 Lastly, you can check your answer by adding all the numbers (including the 'missing' 443) together to make sure they total 1,559. Answer: the missing number is 443

Division with remainder Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock 68 ÷ 12 = ? 68 ÷ 12 = ?

Solution Good knowledge of your times tables is an essential math skill, and will help you solve this quickly. 12 X 5 = 60, leaving 8 as a remainder. Answer: 68 ÷ 12 = 5 r 8

Solution The simplest way to find this is to find ten percent (divide by 10) and then multiply your answer by three to find 30 percent: 8 ÷ 10 = 0.8 0.8 X 3 = 2.4 Answer: 30 percent of 8 miles is 2.4 miles

Adding fractions Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock What is the total of 1/6 + 5/12 + 3 / 4? What is the total of 1/6 + 5/12 + 3 / 4?

Solution To add fractions, you must first convert them all into the same kind of fraction. Sixths and quarters can both be converted into twelfths (so 12 is the lowest common denominator). 1/6 = 2/12 3 / 4 = 9/12 Now you can add the fractions: 2/12 + 5/12 + 9/12 = 16/12 Next, convert the fraction to its simplest form: 16/12 = 4/3 (if the fraction is 'top heavy' it's known as an improper fraction) Three thirds equals one whole, so 4/3 can also be expressed as 1 and 1/3 (mixed fraction)

Word problem: Finding the difference Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock Mount Everest is 29,028 feet high. Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,340 feet high. How much taller is Mount Everest? Mount Everest is 29,028 feet high. Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,340 feet high. How much taller is Mount Everest?

Solution You find the difference between two numbers by subtracting the smaller number from the larger number: 29,028 – 19,340 = 9,688 Answer: Mount Everest is 9,688 feet taller than Mount Kilimanjaro.

Addition using money Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock You bought your sister Amy three gifts costing $24 each and your sister Emma five gifts at $18 each. How much money did you spend on Amy and Emma altogether? You bought your sister Amy three gifts costing $24 each and your sister Emma five gifts at $18 each. How much money did you spend on Amy and Emma altogether?

Solution Break this addition problem into steps: 24 X 3 = 72 18 X 5 = 90 72 + 90 = 162 Answer: $162

Word problem with remainder Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock Six of the classes at your school are going to the pool for a swimming party. That means 125 students need to get on buses and each bus holds 48 students. How many buses will the school need? Six of the classes at your school are going to the pool for a swimming party. That means 125 students need to get on buses and each bus holds 48 students. How many buses will the school need?

Solution This looks like a simple division problem, but there's trick! This problem isn't so much about the numbers involved as the number of buses you need. 1 bus = 48 students 2 buses = 96 students You have 29 students left, but you will still need a bus to transport these few remaining students! Answer: The school will need 3 buses.

Probability vocabulary Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock Here are the number of tries your friends took to get a strike when they went bowling: Here are the number of tries your friends took to get a strike when they went bowling: 1 2 6 6 4 3 5 5 2 6 3 What's the median number of tries? What's the mode? What's the mean?

Solution This question tests your knowledge of probability vocabulary. The median = the middle number, BUT you must first put the numbers in order: 1 2 2 3 3 4 5 5 6 6 6 There are 11 numbers, so the sixth number (4) is the median. If there are two middle numbers you find the average. The mode is the number which occurs the most. The number 6 occurs three times, so 6 is the median. The mean is the average of all the numbers. You find this by adding all the numbers and then dividing by the number of numbers you have: The total of all 11 numbers is 43. You have 11 numbers, so divide 43 by 11 (3.9) and round to the nearest whole number (4).

Expressing probability as a fraction and percentage Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock A spinner is divided into 16 sections. 3 sections are red, 6 are blue, 5 are purple and 2 are orange. If you spin the spinner once, what is the probability that you will land on blue? A spinner is divided into 16 sections. 3 sections are red, 6 are blue, 5 are purple and 2 are orange. If you spin the spinner once, what is the probability that you will land on blue?

Solution There are 6 blue sections out of 16 i.e. 6/16 Convert the fraction to its simplest form: 6/16 = 3/8 There is a three in eight probability that the spinner will land on blue. You can also express probability as a percentage: 3/8 = 37.5 percent

Matching a number sentence to a statement Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, Shutterstock A box of cookies costs $4. William has $34. The inequality below can be used to find the numbers of boxes of cookies William can buy with $34. A box of cookies costs $4. William has $34. The inequality below can be used to find the numbers of boxes of cookies William can buy with $34. 4x ≤ 34 (the symbol means "equal to or less") Which statement describes all the possible numbers of boxes of cookies William can buy with $34? A. He can buy 8 boxes of cookies or fewer. B. He can buy 9 boxes of cookies or fewer. C. He can buy 30 boxes of cookies or fewer. D. He can buy 38 boxes of cookies or fewer. A. He can buy 8 boxes of cookies or fewer. B. He can buy 9 boxes of cookies or fewer. C. He can buy 30 boxes of cookies or fewer. D. He can buy 38 boxes of cookies or fewer.

