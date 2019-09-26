The internet is forever, and Facebook is (almost) no exception. The good, bad, and momentous occasions once shared on the platform aren’t always memories we want to keep. At least, people don’t always want a notification or reminder of these memories. Things that appear in “On This Day” include your previous posts, major life events, when you became friends with someone, and photos from your camera roll, among others. Here’s how to stop notifications for all types of Facebook memories.

How to get Facebook to stop showing you old memories

Go to facebook.com/memories Select “notifications” on the top right of the screen Opt for either “all memories” or “none”

You can also choose only to have notifications for specific highlights. Or you can also do the opposite. If you want, you can hide memory notifications of people and dates. There’s also an easy process for how to see who follows you on Facebook, but not so much for seeing who has viewed your Facebook profile.

How to hide Facebook memories of certain people or dates

Go to facebook.com/memories Under preferences click “edit people” or “edit dates” Search for and select the people or dates you don’t want memory notifications for Click “save”

It’s the same exact process to block out Facebook memories from certain dates. Don’t let annoying notifications or these things not to do on Facebook ruin your scrolling.