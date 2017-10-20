Freedom-Studio

The protagonist of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 is Guy Montag, a fireman, but not in the traditional sense. Firemen in the novel are agents of censorship, responsible for purging the world of the written word entirely, so as to not allow subversive ideas to permeate the utopia of the futuristic society. Spoiler alert: Guy feels conflicted about his job and eventually works to save the books. (Did you know Fahrenheit 451 is a book you can read in just a day?)

So the irony should not be lost in a special edition of the book that was created by French publisher Super Terrain. In order to reveal the text of the book, the pages need to be subjected to severe heat. This is done through a coat of heat-activated ink which is overlaid across the page.

Once the pages start to cool down, the text fabes away back into the black nothingness of the blank ink abyss. Because Faber is a character from the book. And “fades” is a word meaning “to gradually go faint or disappear.” Really beatty-ing this reference like a dead horse, huh?

The special edition is set to be released in 2018. While you save your money for a copy and a heat lamp, maybe give one of these nine life-changing books in the meantime. Or just pick up the dictionary and read it cover to cover; this is how long it should take you.

[Source: Gizmodo]