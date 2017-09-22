9 Famous Quotes That EVERYONE Gets Wrong All the Time

Content continues below ad

Jack of all trades, master of none

Who is this Jack, and why is he so busy? A few hundred years ago, “jack” was simply slang for a laborer—a ghost-word still seen today in phrases like “lumberjack” and “steeplejack.” A “jack of all trades” was a generalist skilled in a bit of everything, which is exactly the sort of jack you want on the job. The modern “master of none” expression takes a dim view of such jacks, but that’s because we forget there’s another line to the proverb: “.”