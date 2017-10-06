We Bet You Can’t Guess the Fastest Growing Cities in America

Charles Knowles

Every city dweller has some degree of civic pride, whether it’s due to some local delicacy, a dominant sports franchise, or renown for being chock-full of happy retirees (see: Tampa and these other cities). Every city has things to be proud of, but every place can’t get a first-place trophy in every measurable category. For example, Topeka can’t get the award for “fastest growing city in the United States,” because that honor goes to Frisco, Texas. At least, according to a new study from WalletHub. (What city has the best coffee, though?)

WalletHub, a personal finance website, compiled a list of the fastest growing cities in America using “15 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years.” These measures included metrics like population growth, unemployment rate, and regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.

All told, their analysts took a look at 515 cities across the U.S. Every member of the top 10, except for one, had a population under 200,000. The list, with populations as of 2016, was as follows:

Frisco, Texas (163,656) Kent, Washington (127,514) Lehigh Acres, Florida (86,784*) Meridian, Idaho (95,623) Midland, Texas (134, 610) McKinney, Texas (172,298) Fort Myers, Florida (77,146) Bend, Oregon (91,122) Austin, Texas (947, 890) Pleasanton, California (82,270)

*As of 2010

These rankings also broke the cities down by population: a “large” city has a population of over 300,000, a “midsize” city has a population in between 100,000 and 300,000, and a “small” city has a population of less than 100,000. The top small city was Meridian, ID, the top midsize city was Frisco, TX, and the top large city was Austin, TX.

The research was compiled by a panel of professors from eight different universities, including University of Pennsylvania, North Carolina State, and the University of San Diego.

[Source: Fast Company]